Teacup Ending, Explained: What Comes Next For Arlo AKA Harbinger?

The season finale of Peacock’s ‘Teacup‘ brings even more questions to the table as the group of survivors within Chenoweth farm have a new directive that forces them to look away from their entrapment. However, first, they still have to tackle the problem of the blue line and how crossing it can mean instant death. After staying together for so long, tensions flare between farm members as their previous grievances emerge. In a way, it stems from a sense of growing anxiety that something is not quite right, especially when Assassin continues moving from host to host, adding another layer of paranoia into the mix. As a result, the emphasis is put even more on Arlo and Harbinger and the completion of the latter’s so-called mission! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Teacup Season 1 Plot Recap

In the woods of rural Georgia, Maggie Chenoweth runs a veterinary clinic on an animal ranch alongside her husband, James. The married couple lives in their farmhouse with their two children, Meryl and Arlo, and James’ mother, Ellen. When a series of strange events start breaking out over a day, the family lives are upended as new people start flooding the farm. It all begins when the animals on the ranch start behaving erratically, something that spreads to other parts of the neighborhood. By the night’s end, local residents Ruben and Valeria Shanley stop by the clinic with their son Nicholas, as their horse has injured itself badly. Donald and his wife also join the Chenoweths while outside the farm, a mysterious figure draws a blue line around the premises.

Fear starts growing among the family when Arlo returns from an excursion in the woods with a changed personality. Seemingly possessed, the boy tells the family and all the other guests that they are trapped within the farm and something is coming after them. James, Ruben, and Donald experience this firsthand when they find out that anything that crosses the blue line dies instantly. Tragically, Donald’s wife unwittingly steps over the border, and the three men have no choice but to watch in horror as she succumbs to a grisly end. The confusion and terror among the group mounts. Meanwhile, a mysterious man named McNab, who wears a gas mask, tells them they are trapped and cannot trust anyone.

In the following hours and days, James and Ruben venture into the neighboring Navarro farm, where they learn even more about what is happening around them. It turns out that the Chenoweths and their guests have become caught in a strange war between two alien factions – one “good” and the other “bad.” Arlo is possessed by the former, who calls himself Harbinger, while the bad one is jumping from body to body to hunt him down. The bad one, known as Assassin, shows up on the farm in the body of Lt. Olsen. The family has their work cut out trying to navigate the ins and outs of who is who and whether they can trust anyone at all when the enemy can possess even their loved ones. It all culminates in some nervous final episodes as Maggie tries her level best to ensure Arlo comes to no harm, no matter the cost.

Teacup Season 1 Ending: What Happens to James? Is Assassin Dead?

At the end of season 1, the group is faced with the difficult challenge of waiting until Assassin makes his move. The crew establishes that as the alien can move from host to host, it is impossible to predict who is the threat and who is not. As such, they decide, albeit reluctantly, to go about their business in a normal manner and wait for Assassin to show itself. Once they are certain who is hosting Assassin, they plan to drown the person and get rid of the alien. However, it proves to be a complicated solution, as Assassin moves through multiple people in the final two episodes and eventually lands in James’s body. He then starts hunting Arlo, which leaves Maggie with very few options but to confront him and trap him in a freezer, likely killing him.

The final showdown unfolds in a very chaotic manner, with the family fighting on all fronts while Ruben, Donald, and McNab face their own mission to retrieve more rainbow liquid. Still, James’ relationship with Maggie has been quite tetchy from the show’s start because of his affair with Valeria. Undoubtedly, James and Maggie still care deeply about their children but have lost something in their relationship and the trust they once had. When Assassin possesses James in the end, Maggie has to make the difficult but logical decision to do what she can to save Arlo from falling into the hands of the enemy. However, despite being locked in the freezer, there is a good chance that James might show up in the next season, as there is no proof of his death yet.

Does the Group Escape the Chenoweth Farm?

Following the conclusion of James’ fight and the eventual removal of Assassin from the equation, the group can finally focus their efforts on leaving the farm. For the entirety of the narrative, the Chenoweths and their guests are mostly worried about survival and ensuring that they do not die amidst the chaos of everything. To that end, being trapped inside the farm’s blue line did not aid their efforts. Instead, it only made them more helpless and unable to do anything except wait for either Assassin to kill them or for help to arrive from somewhere. Thus, it comes as a great relief to them when McNab, Ruben, and Donald return from the Navarro property with a jar full of rainbow liquid. Drinking it is the only way to pass through the blue line, and the crew manages to do so, leaving behind their nightmare situation.

Of course, not everyone makes it out of the farm as there were already a few deaths, including Donald’s wife and Valeria. There is also James’ undisclosed fate inside the freezer while Ellen insists on staying back on the farm because someone needs to feed the animals and keep them alive. Even among the bounty hunters, there were casualties like Olsen, whose dead body still lies in the barn. There was also a whole host of people who died on the Navarro premises and in the adjacent woods. In fact, had it not been for the Navarros, the group may not have gotten their hands on the rainbow liquid, which was the result of Ruben procuring a branch from the weird glowing tree. Given the amount of sacrifice and death that has preceded them, the survivors are lucky to make it out of the trap, but the danger remains far from over.

What is Arlo AKA Harbinger’s Next Move?

While the rest of the group has been busy trying to stay alive and make sense of everything happening around them, Arlo is the only one who has some idea of what is happening. Owing to Harbinger’s presence in his head, Arlo can look into the reasons why Assassin is hunting down the family. The central piece of the story’s conflict is Harbinger’s possession of Arlo, which means that Maggie is protective of him at all times. Still, it does not change the fact that Harbinger himself is on a mission to switch on some “machine,” which is meant to have some detrimental impact on all the Assassins hiding around the globe. In the final two episodes, Arlo and Harbinger draw out the location of the machine, an area in Belknap Mountain, which is the group’s next destination.

Even if the crew has managed to escape the blue line trap, it does not mean they are safe yet. In fact, more assassins are certain to show up at any moment and take care of business. Thus, until then, they have no choice but to forge ahead with the plan presented by Arlo and hopefully find the machine that could signal the end of the enemy faction. The only issue remains that the information about the aliens and what the machine could be is sparse. For Maggie, saving Arlo is such an essential task that she is ready to risk everything as long as her son is safe. However, it could mean that the group might be getting entangled in something far more significant than what they signed up for. Unfortunately, they have no say in the matter, especially as it could decide their fate.

Do Meryl and Nicholas End Up Together?

An intriguing subplot within the first season revolves around the blossoming closeness between Meryl and Nicholas. The two teenagers witness their families struggling to keep up with the affairs of the alien invasion but try to find some solace in each other’s presence. They have also been friends since childhood and have likely grown up with similar upbringings in their rural countryside neighborhood. Over the course of the story, they have some cute, flirtatious moments, which signal a different kind of bond developing between them. It all culminates when they share a kiss near the conclusion of the first season. Even as the group leaves the farm behind in Olsen’s van, they hold each other’s hand, trying to find some comfort in a terrifying circumstance. It will be interesting to see how the relationship proceeds.

Who are Hayden and Izzy? Why Do They Kill Carol and Milo?

Soon after leaving the ranch, the group is flagged down by a couple of strangers named Carol and Milo. They meet up with them on the road, where Carol informs them that she knows McNab. The latter recognizes her and Milo as people within the alien resistance group who talk through chat rooms. However, the rendezvous ends abruptly when a new car enters the fray and crashes into both Carol and Milo, instantly killing them. At first, the group trains their gun on the driver of the vehicle, who McNab recognizes as Hayden, the bounty hunter who left his team before the narrative began. Eventually, another woman perks her head through the car window and introduces herself as Izzy. She starts talking with the group through a megaphone, telling them that they have to be careful of who they trust.

As it turns out, both Carol and Milo were planning to kill, drug, and abduct the group. Hayden unearths the contents of Carol’s bag, which contains zip-ties, guns, and ketamine. Subsequently, Izzy tells the group that they have to listen to her and Hayden and follow them if they want to survive. The new development leaves Maggie with another dilemma, as, like all her previous decisions, she has to take the next step without knowing the complete information about what is happening. Thus, it makes sense that her plea to Hayden and Izzy is to explain in full detail what exactly is happening before they go any further. The episode closes on a cliffhanger before we learn whether they accept her request or not. However, it’s an intriguing new step that might bring even more complications to the story.

