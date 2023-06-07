Team Athlete From Siren Survive the Island: Where Are The Winners Now?

As an unscripted survival production living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island‘ can only be described as equal parts captivating, dramatic, and exciting. That’s because it revolves around 24 sensible, skilled, as well as strategic females in male-dominated fields as they team up in groups of four by profession to compete for their sheer honor. Amongst them were obviously the formidable Team Athlete — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about their members and their current standing, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Where is Leader Kim Hee-Jeong Now?

Although Hee-Jeong did describe herself as a “national kabbadi player” in the original series, the truth is she short-sold herself because she’s actually one of the most experienced in her team. This, along with her communication skills, interpersonal touch, plus team spirit, are just a few reasons she was chosen to be Team Athlete’s captain, which honestly worked wonders for them. It thus comes as no surprise she’s still representing South Korea on not only a national but also an international stage — but if she’s not training or performing, she will be found enjoying some down with close friends.

Where is Kim Seong-Yeon Now?

Since Seong-Yeon already has at least ten bronze medals, nine silver medals, six gold medals, as well as the title of being an Olympic judoka under her belt, she knows the meaning of pressure first-hand. So, of course, the -70kg World Champion was brilliant under any kind of situation on “The Island of Fire” for survival despite the fact her last official match was at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Yet, from what we can tell, it appears as if she has since pared ways with the top of the mat and is now merely serving as a judo coach/mentor/leader — the 2023 Suncheonman National Garden Cup Team Preliminary Competition plus the 2023 Georgia Tbilisi Grandslam were her first in this position.

Where is Kim Eun-Byul Now?

Eun-Byul was, is, and will likely almost always be an utterly dedicated sirrum (traditional Korean folk) wrestler since this sport is admittedly her innate passion in every sense of the word. After all, it’s how she managed to develop her own signature move — “The Outer Reap,” wherein she grabs hold of her opponent, locks one of her feet onto their leg from the inside, and then pulls to quite literally make them trip. Therefore, yes, she’s still a professional athlete, presently representing the banner of the Ansan City Hall Ssireum Team in the wondrous city of Ansan (near Seoul) in Inch’on-Jikhalsi, South Korea.

Where is Kim Min-Sun Now?

Last but definitely not least, we have young sport rock climber Min-Sun, whose unwavering determination, hard work, and strong-mindedness shine through in nearly everything she does. Hence, it seems like she’s currently expanding her wings in the two primary areas of her interest by being a member of the CP climbing crew (comprising of her as well as a few of her closest friends) and by being an ambassador for the outdoor recreation products company, North Face. Moreover, she’s even stepping into her own as a public figure/influencer these days, as made evident through her recent posts, partnerships, brand deals, etc. — it honestly looks like Min-Sun’s career is only just beginning, and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next!

