Team Soldier: Where Are Siren Survive the Island Contestants Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ living up to its eerie title, we get a complete insight into the sheer limitlessness of human nature in the name of honor, respect, and devotion to duty. After all, this survival series revolves around 24 incredibly strong-willed women as they team up by profession to defend their place in their respective (usually male-dominated) lines of work. So now that Team Soldier has truly proved their mettle to the world through utter strategic tenacity — let’s find out more about what each of its members has been up to these days, shall we?

Where is Leader Kim Bom-Eun Now?

As a firearm specialist in the South Korean Military’s airborne unit, Bon-Eun’s official job was to infiltrate and gather intel on enemies, which is precisely what she did in this competition as well. It thus comes as no surprise that even though she is no longer actively serving, she hasn’t parted ways with the blue skies or her passion for fitness, health, and one’s overall well-being. In fact, the happily coupled-up (with partner Shin Hyobin) mother of one (to son Erwin) currently works as a proud skydiving instructor, an indoor skydiving coach, as well as a yoga teacher.

Where is Kang Eun-Mi Now?

If there’s one thing you definitely need to know about Eun-Mi or Sargent Kang (as everyone referred to her in Team Soldier despite her not being the leader), it’s that she’s a woman of many hats. That’s because apart from being a former Special Agent in the 707th Anti-Terrorism Mission Group and a Reserve Squadron Platoon Leader, she’s also a Professor at Osan University, per her Instagram bio. Moreover, she’s a Video Creator with over 130k subscribers on her YouTube channel as of writing, which is only expected to rise with her recent feature in the Netflix original production. As if this wasn’t enough, the dog lover/pet service owner is even a bike enthusiast, a UFC Sports supporter, a Start Baseball Organization (SBO) Female Celebrity Baseball Team player, and an utter fitness buff.

Where is Lee Hyun-Seon Now?

Like Kang Eun-Mi, Hyun-Seon was also admittedly a proud soldier in the 707th Special Mission Counter Terrorism Unit, where her role was to ensure the safety of her nation at a high-risk level. However, it appears as if she has since been formally honorably discharged and is presently diving deep into the world of CrossFit for not just her physical but also her mental well-being. In fact, from what we can tell, if this “soul of chaos” (per her Instagram) is not working out at the gym or doing some sort of activity, she’ll either be found traveling, enjoying good food with friends, or simply having some quiet solitude at home.