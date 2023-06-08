Team Firefighter From Siren Survive the Island: Where Are The Runner-ups Now?

As an unscripted South Korean survival series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island‘ (under the banner of Studio Modak) is honestly unlike any other. That’s because it carefully revolves around 24 of the most inspiring local women in male-dominated industries as they team up in groups of four by profession to really compete for their honor. Amongst them was thus Team Firefighter (runner-ups) — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current possible standing, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Where is Leader Kim Hyeon-Ah Now?

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Hyeon-Ah was the perfect choice of leader owing to her unwavering sense of dedication even in the face of harsh obstacles and personal injuries. The truth is her actions in the show itself made it clear she wasn’t kidding when she said her career has helped her build a strong mentality, which is why she actually thrives under difficult circumstances. It hence comes as no surprise the 5’8″ fiercely hard-working reality star seemingly continues to serve her community as Senior Sargent-Paramedic at the Songtan Fire Station in Gyeonggi, all the while preferring to stay well away from the public eye — the above is the sole post on her Instagram at the moment.