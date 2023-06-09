Team Police From Siren Survive the Island: Where Are They Now?

As an unscripted survival production living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Siren: Survive the Island‘ can only be described as equal parts captivating, dramatic, and exciting. That’s because it revolves around 24 sensible, skilled, as well as strategic females in male-dominated fields as they team up in groups of four by profession to compete for their sheer honor. Amongst them were actually the incredible Team Police — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about their members and their current standing, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Where is Leader Kim Hyeon-Ah Now?

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Hyeon-Ah was the perfect choice of leader owing to her unwavering sense of dedication even in the face of harsh obstacles and personal injuries. The truth is her actions in the show itself made it clear she wasn’t kidding when she said her career has helped her build a strong mentality, which is why she actually thrives under difficult circumstances. It hence comes as no surprise the 5’8″ fiercely hard-working reality star seemingly continues to serve her community as Senior Sargent-Paramedic at the Songtan Fire Station in Gyeonggi, all the while preferring to stay well away from the public eye — the above is the sole post on her Instagram at the moment.

Where is Jung Min-Seon Now?

Min-Seon is undeniably quite like Hyeon-Ah in the sense she not only won our hearts in the production through her sheer willpower, tenacity, and care for those around her, but she’s also still serving. We’re unfortunately not sure of the precise unit she’s currently under, but it does appear as if she handles some dangerous fires in populous city areas and thus often undergoes crucial practice training. Though we should mention if she’s not working, she is either enjoying quiet time at home, having great food with good friends, tending to her adorable pets, or simply traveling to gain a worldly perspective.

Where is Lim Hyeon-Ji Now?

Since Hyeon-Ji evidently has this clear mindset of being “happier in the future” by working hard today, per her Instagram bio, it genuinely looks like she has managed to build a good life in Cheonan-si. This is obviously through her passion for being a Public & Government Service employee, but the firefighter’s primary focus these days has understandably been more on her personal life. After all, she tied the knot with local restauranteur Minho Machoi in February 2023 and is thus relishing her first year as a wife — she’s no longer just a daughter, sibling, or partner but a life partner.

Where is Kim Ji-Hye Now?

Last but definitely not least, we have Ji-Hye, who’s actually so much more than a mere firefighter too; she’s an unfaltering fitness buff, a competitive bodybuilder, as well as a proud, growing Christian. In other words, even though she ostensibly works at the Gangil 119 Fire Station, located right at the eastern tip of wonderous Seoul, she manages to make time for herself, her family, and her friends. In fact, whether it be cooking, hanging out at random local joints, working out together, or going on little vacations, she has been doing it all recently, all by making sure to prioritize her own desires.

