Who is Terry Cheddario aka Cheese? Who Plays Her in The Bear?

FX’s ‘The Bear’ returns for a fifth and final season as Carmy and Co fight to keep the restaurant alive for yet another day. The storytelling takes a different approach this season, focusing the events entirely inside the restaurant, while tensions continue to simmer, especially after Carmy reveals he is leaving. Meanwhile, Jimmy is faced with a financial crisis while also putting the restaurant in jeopardy. To figure out how bad his situation is and if there is a way to salvage the situation still, he gets help, which is where Teddy Cheddario, aka Cheese, comes into the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cheese Arrives Jimmy to Give a Reality Check in the Best Way

Cheese is introduced in the show’s final season when the stakes are higher than they ever were. While the staff of the Bear focuses on keeping the restaurant running as they are met with one challenge after another, Uncle Jimmy has to find a reason to justify his financial stake in the enterprise. He is in a financial bind, and the restaurant business feels like a place for bleeding money. As he discusses his and the restaurant’s prospects with Computer, the latter brings up Cheese, noting that she could help them have a better understanding of what’s truly going on with their numbers and if anything is salvageable.

When Cheese arrives (insisting on not getting called by her given name), she notes that the restaurant is literally falling apart. The plumbing is bad, the bones of the place are rickety, and there is a good chance that the ground on which it stands will literally break apart. She notes time and again that the restaurant business is bad, and yet, when she sees the possibilities it offers, she doesn’t hold back from telling Jimmy in so many words that he should keep at it. Be it the question of air rights or the Ebra’s prospectus, she tries her best to give a solution where the Bear continues to function without costing Jimmy everything.

Elsie Fisher Underlines Cheese’s Tough Love in The Bear’s Final Season

Elsie Fisher plays the role of Teddy Cheddario, aka Cheese, in the fifth season of ‘The Bear.’ She is best-known for playing the awkward teenager, Kayla, in 2018’s ‘Eighth Grade.’ She also appeared as Skye in the second season of Prime Video’s teen romance drama series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ Born and raised in Southern California, she found her love for acting at a young age and started working at the age of six after landing a role in an episode of NBC’s ‘Medium.’ She turned towards movies with ‘Despicable Me,’ in which she voiced the character of Agnes, a role she reprised for the second installment of the film franchise. At the same time, she also worked in commercials while being homeschooled.

This early success doesn’t mean the path was always easy for her. Fisher revealed that there was a point when she thought about giving up on acting. At the age of thirteen, while she dealt with the struggles that come with being a teenager, she felt that the roles that she was auditioning for did not fit the person she saw herself as. It was when she was cast in Bo Burnham’s ‘Eighth Grade’ that her love for the craft was revived, and she hasn’t looked back since. Fisher was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance and has since appeared in a wide range of movies and TV shows like ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism,’ ‘Castle Rock,’ and ‘Barry,’ to name a few.

Read More: Why is the Show Called The Bear, Explained