9 Best Thai Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix (February 2025)

Thai horror is a genre unlike any other — an eerie fusion of folklore, superstition, and spine-chilling storytelling that lingers long after the credits roll. Rooted in deep-seated cultural beliefs, Thai horror thrives on the nation’s rich ghost lore, where spirits are not just myths but feared entities woven into everyday life. These supernatural tales, often centered around vengeful ghosts and ancient curses, feel unnervingly real, amplifying the terror for both local and international audiences. Coupled with hauntingly familiar locations, chilling rituals, and an uncanny sense of dread, Thai horror creates an atmosphere that is as immersive as it is terrifying. If you’re looking for horror that grips you with relentless tension and eerie authenticity, Netflix offers a chilling selection of Thai horror media that will send shivers down your spine. So, we have compiled a list of the best Thai horror movies and shows on Netflix for you.

9. The Whole Truth (2021)

‘The Whole Truth’ is a supernatural horror-thriller that follows two siblings, Pim (Sutatta Udomsilp) and Putt (Mac Nattapat Nimjirawat), who are forced to stay with their estranged grandparents after their mother’s sudden accident. While in their grandparents’ eerie home, they discover a mysterious hole in the wall that reveals disturbing visions, leading them to uncover dark family secrets and hidden horrors lurking within. What makes ‘The Whole Truth’ intriguing is its mix of psychological horror and mystery. The film keeps you on edge as it unravels shocking twists, exploring themes of trauma, family deception, and buried truths. With a gripping storyline and eerie atmosphere, this film is a must-watch for those who enjoy slow-burning horror with a strong emotional core. You can stream it here.

8. Ghost Lab (2021)

‘Ghost Lab’ is a unique blend of horror and sci-fi thriller that follows two ambitious doctors, Gla (Paris Intarakomalyasut) and Wee (Thanapob Leeratanakachorn), who become obsessed with proving the existence of ghosts through scientific experiments. What starts as a curiosity-driven study soon spirals into dangerous territory as their relentless pursuit of the paranormal pushes them to horrifying extremes. Unlike typical ghost stories, the show explores the psychological toll of obsession, grief, and the fine line between science and the supernatural. With its thought-provoking premise and chilling atmosphere, this film offers a fresh take on the horror genre, making it a compelling watch for fans of both supernatural mysteries and psychological thrillers. The movie is available here.

7. School Tales The Series (2022)

‘School Tales the Series’ is a Thai horror anthology series based on the popular Thai webtoon ‘School Tales’ that brings to life terrifying tales from the dark corners of school life. Each episode explores different stories involving supernatural beings, curses, and unsolved mysteries, all set within the confines of a high school. The series weaves a mix of eerie atmospheres and thrilling plots that draw from the rich horror tradition of Thai folklore. What sets the Netflix creation apart is its ability to tap into universal school fears, such as bullying, isolation, and mysterious deaths, while intertwining them with supernatural horror. With its compelling storytelling, diverse characters, and chilling visuals, ‘School Tales the Series’ offers a fresh take on the school horror genre and is a must-watch for fans of both supernatural and high school thrillers. Stream the series here.

6. Death Whisperer (2023)

‘Death Whisperer’ is a Thai supernatural horror film set in 1972 in a remote farming village in Kanchanaburi province. The story centers on a Thai-Chinese family with six children: three sons—Yak (Nadech Kugimiya), Yos (Kajbhunditt Jaidee), and Yod (Peerakrit Phacharaboonyakiat) — and three daughters—Yard (Jelilcha Kapaun), Yaem (Rattawadee Wongthong), and Yi (Nutthatcha Padovan). Their lives take a terrifying turn when their youngest daughter, Yaem, becomes mysteriously ill and exhibits strange behaviors. As her condition worsens, the family encounters a series of eerie events, including sightings of a woman dressed in black and unsettling whispers. Desperate to save Yaem, the family seeks help from both modern medical professionals and traditional spiritual practices. They uncover that Yaem is possessed by a malevolent spirit, leading them to confront dark forces to rescue her. The film is adapted from the novel ‘Tee Yod… A Distant Voice Wails Madly’ by Krittanont, offering a fresh take on Thai horror cinema. ‘Death Whisperer’ is a must-watch for fans of supernatural thrillers that delve into cultural beliefs and family bonds. Find the movie here.

5. Terror Tuesday: Extreme (2024)

‘Terror Tuesday: Extreme’ is an anthology series that delves deep into terrifying tales of horror inspired by real-life experiences shared by listeners of a Thai horror radio show called ‘Angkhan Khlumpong.’ Each episode tells a unique and chilling story, blending elements of supernatural horror with traditional Thai beliefs. From cursed spirits to mysterious disappearances, the series explores the darkest corners of human fears, bringing fresh and unsettling narratives to the screen. With its eerie atmosphere and deeply disturbing plots, the tv series is perfect for viewers who enjoy twisted tales that push the boundaries of conventional horror. The show’s storytelling, influenced by Thai folklore, offers a gripping, spine-tingling experience that will leave you on edge after every episode. You might give it a try here.

4. My Boo (2024)

‘My Boo’ is a horror-comedy-romance that follows Joe (Sutthirak Subvijitra), a young gamer who inherits a haunted house from his late grandfather. Seeking to profit from the property, Joe plans to turn it into a haunted house attraction. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he encounters Anong (Maylada Susri), a ghostly inhabitant of the house. As they navigate their unusual relationship, Joe and Anong uncover secrets about the house and Joe’s family history. The film blends elements of horror, comedy, and romance, offering a fresh take on the haunted house genre. Its unique storyline and engaging performances give it the essential edge, with its heartwarming narrative and effective use of special effects further enhancing it. The unique horror comedy with romance elements can be watched here.

3. Home for Rent (2023)

Inspired by true events, ‘Home for Rent’ is a horror-thriller that centers on a family that rents out their house to a mysterious couple. When the couple arrives, strange occurrences begin to happen in the house, leading the family to discover unsettling secrets about their new tenants. As the tension escalates, the family must confront supernatural forces that threaten their safety. With its eerie atmosphere and slow-building suspense, ‘Home for Rent’ keeps viewers on edge, blending psychological horror with supernatural elements. The chilling narrative and strong performances from the cast make it a must-watch for fans of haunting horror stories. It is available to watch here.

2. Don’t Come Home (2024)

‘Don’t Come Home’ is a captivating horror, drama and mystery series that draws viewers into its suspenseful narrative. The story follows Varee (Woranuch Bhirombhakdi), a woman seeking refuge with her daughter, Min (Ploypaphas Fonkaewsiwaporn), in a remote village after escaping an abusive relationship. The house they return to is shrouded in mystery, and as strange and eerie events unfold, the tension builds with each passing moment. The series masterfully blends mystery and horror, offering a thrilling atmosphere that keeps audiences on edge. The emotional depth of the characters, particularly Varee’s struggle as a mother, adds layers to the story, making it both gripping and heartfelt. With its unexpected twists and engaging storytelling, ‘Don’t Come Home’ is a show that leaves a lasting impression. The performances enhance the emotional impact of the series, making it a must-watch for fans of horror and suspense. The eerie setting and haunting plot make this series a standout addition to the horror genre. You can stream it here.

1. Girl From Nowhere (2018-2021)

‘Girl From Nowhere’ is an anthology series centered on Nanno (Kitty Chicha/Tris Ren), a mysterious, seemingly ageless girl who transfers from school to school, uncovering the hidden truths behind the facades of the students and faculty. Each episode presents a new story, where Nanno exposes the corrupt, deceitful, and often sinister actions of those around her, using her intellect and manipulative skills to reveal their dark secrets. Her cold and unrelenting nature makes her both a villain and a vigilante as she brings justice in her own twisted way.

The series blends horror with sharp social commentary, exploring real-world issues like bullying, abuse, societal norms, and hypocrisy, all within the context of a high school setting. Each episode’s dark tone is heightened by Nanno’s mysterious persona and the unsettling events that unfold, making it a chilling yet thought-provoking watch. The tv series keeps viewers on edge as they follow Nanno’s relentless pursuit of exposing the darker sides of human nature, making it an unforgettable and unique experience in the Thai horror genre. Witness it here.

Read More: Best Horror Movies on Netflix