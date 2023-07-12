The Afterparty: Is the Lizard Real or CGI?

Apple TV+’s ‘The Afterparty‘ season 2 takes viewers back to the midst of a fresh murder mystery as Aniq once again finds himself in the eye of the storm. Created by Christopher Miller, the comedy show’s second season focuses on a new set of characters who become the suspects in the murder of Edgar Minnows, a groom who is killed a day after his wedding. As the hunt for the true killer heats up, viewers learn about Edgar and his obsession with his pet lizard, Roxanne. If you are wondering whether the lizard in ‘The Afterparty’ season 2 is real or CGI, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is the Lizard Real or CGI?

‘The Afterparty’ season 2 features a brand-new setting, as Aniq and Zoe arrive at a private estate for a wedding. Zoe’s sister, Grace, is marrying Silicon Valley tech billionaire Edgar Minnows. However, trouble ensues when Edgar is found dead on the morning after his wedding. Surprisingly, Edgar’s pet lizard, Roxanne, is also found dead in his bedroom. The lizard’s death, combined with the demise of its owner, leads Aniq to suspect that there is a murderer in their midst. As the narrative progresses, we learn more about Edgar, especially his obsession with his pet lizard, Roxanne.

The reptilian creature accompanies Edgar in almost every scene the character features, sitting on Edgar’s right shoulder. Moreover, Roxanne’s reaction serves as the primary factor by which the socially awkward Edgar judges people. Since lizards are pretty hard to tame, the show’s production team likely created Roxanne’s character through CGI. Furthermore, the second season episodes do not credit any animal trainer or coordinators, indicating that a real lizard wasn’t used during filming.

In one scene, Aniq feeds the lizard white chocolate, which is one of its favorite snacks. The scene depicts the lizard reaching out and taking the chocolate from Aniq’s hand, a difficult maneuver to pull off with a real lizard. Moreover, the scene composition and the light reflections around the lizard in this scene, along with the lizard’s movements, confirm that Roxanne is, in fact, a CGI creature. However, it is likely that some scenes, especially ones featuring Roxanne sitting ideally on Edgar’s shoulder, were filmed using a prop that was later given the appearance of an actual lizard during post-production. Ultimately, using CGI to create a character like Roxanne seems the best fit, given its role in the story and the nature of lizards.

