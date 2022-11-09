The Agency vs The Oppenheim Group: Which is More Successful and Has Higher Revenues?

Ever since Netflix released ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ fans of the real estate genre have been over the moon. The luxurious properties seen in the show are nothing short of jaw-dropping and provide an insight into the glamour of Beverly Hills. Naturally, the public could not help but compare the series with another show by Netflix titled ‘Selling Sunset.’ While ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ focuses on the employees of The Agency, the second show tells the stories of the agents employed by The Oppenheim Group. Needless to say, there have been many comparisons between the two series and the real estate companies featured in them. For those eager to learn more about these two companies and wondering just which one is more financially successful, here is what we know about the same!

The Agency’s Background and Growth

In July 2011, Real Estate Agent Mauricio Umansky teamed up with Billy Rose and Blair Chang to open The Agency. Through this organization, the trio hoped to bring a fresh breath of air into the real estate industry of California and provide a golden opportunity to some of the best realtors in the region. One of the biggest goals of the founders was to provide a friendly and thriving environment for their employees in order to ensure that they give their best to the organization. The company’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, California, is the center of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’

The business model used by The Agency bore great fruits, and within four years of its founding, the company was considered the most outstanding real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, 13 out of the 250 agents affiliated with The Agency were among the top 250 realtors in the United States. The ranks were determined using total sales volume by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends, Inc. As of writing, The Agency has over 60 offices in 6 countries, with more than 1,500 realtors working for the establishment. In June 2022, The Agency opened its first European branch in the Netherlands.

The Oppenheim Group’s Background and Growth

The Oppenheim Group was established in Hollywood, California, in 1889 by Jacob Stern as The Stern Realty Co. The company’s current Founder and President, Jason Oppenheim, is the great-great-grandson of Jacob and represents the fifth generation of realtors within his family. Since the late 19th Century, the organization has remained one of the top real estate development, management, and brokerage services in Los Angeles. In fact, the firm was operated by Jason’s father in the 1980s but was then closed. However, in 2013, Jason revived the company under its new name.

Since its inception, the employees of The Stern Realty Co, now The Oppenheim Group, have strived to provide the best possible services to their customers. Their work has helped shape the landscape of the City of angels, and employees of the company have sold properties to some of the biggest names within Hollywood. Presently, The Oppenheim Group has two branches, and the original one is based in West Hollywood, California. They recently opened their second location at Newport Beach in California’s Orange County. Several employees of the company’s first branch as part of ‘Selling Sunset,’ while the show’s spinoff, ‘Selling the OC,’ features agents from the Orange County branch. Overall, there are around 44 agents affiliated with The Oppenheim Group.

The Agency vs The Oppenheim Group: Revenue

According to statistics shared by The Agency, the company has helped sell properties worth over $45 billion as of writing. In comparison, The Oppenheim Group claims to have $2 billion in total sales since 2015. According to various reports, The Agency’s annual revenue is well over $100 million, while The Oppenheim Group makes around $5 million each year. In order to truly understand the success of these two companies, we must also consider their size, global influence, and the number of offices. We must also take note of the history of the two companies, as The Oppenheim Group’s 100+ years of service is quite impressive, especially when compared to The Agency, which was founded just over a decade ago. When one considers all these factors, it is easy to say that The Agency is significantly more successful than The Oppenheim Group and seems to be achieving new heights every day.

Read More: 7 Shows Like Buying Beverly Hills You Must See