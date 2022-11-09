Hilton & Hyland vs The Agency: Which is More Successful and Has Higher Revenues?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ has introduced viewers to some of the most well-known real estate agents in Beverly Hills, California. The reality show follows the employees of The Agency as they help sell luxurious properties in the region. However, The Agency is far from the only company active within the real estate industry of California and has some serious competition. In fact, season 1 of the show even mentions one of these organizations when Ben Belack was thinking of switching companies. The realtor mentioned that one of the companies recruiting him was Hilton & Hyland, one of the top real estate firms in the area. Naturally, the viewers are curious to know more about this particular organization and just how successful it is when compared to The Agency. So, let’s dive right in and find the answers!

Hilton & Hyland’s Background and Growth

In the year 1993, Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland joined forces to establish Hilton & Hyland, a real estate company in Beverly Hills. For almost 30 years, the organization has retained its identity as a private company without any outside influence. Over the years, Hilton & Hyland has emerged as one of the leading organizations within the real estate industry of Los Angeles, California. Though the company has a single branch, its numbers are nothing short of impressive. At present, the company has over 150 agents who proudly work under its banner. Hilton & Hyland is also affiliated with Forbes Global Properties and Luxury Portfolio International in order to be a part of the global real estate industry. On February 16, 2022, Jeff Hyland passed away after battling cancer for over a year, and the company was devastated by the loss. In Jeff’s honor, the members of the organization are determined to continue the legacy that he left behind.

The Agency’s Background and Growth

The Agency was established in July 2011 by the trio of Mauricio Umansky, Billy Rose, and Blair Chang. By establishing the company, these real estate professionals wanted to change how the industry works and provide better opportunities for aspiring agents. In an effort to achieve their goal, the founders created a friendly environment that encouraged growth without unnecessary competition. As of writing, the company’s headquarters is located in Beverly Hills, California. In fact, it is this very branch that is featured in ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’

Since its inception, The Agency has made impressive progress and emerged as one of the leading firms in California. Within its first four years, the company was declared the most outstanding real estate brokerage in Los Angeles, California, with 13 of its 250 agents among the top 250 realtors in the United States. The ranks of the agents were determined by the Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends, Inc using total sales volume. As of writing, The Agency is spread across 6 countries with over 60 offices employing more than 1,500 realtors. The organization also stepped foot in the European market in June 2022 by opening a branch in the Netherlands.

Hilton & Hyland vs The Agency: Revenue

Starting with Hilton & Hyland, the company is most assuredly the leader when it comes to the real estate industry of Los Angeles. According to the data shared by the company, they sold properties worth over $4 billion in 2021. The company especially took the lead in high-end properties in that particular year, with a 31% market share of sales priced at $20 million and above. Their numbers for properties worth $10 million or above and $5 million or above were equally impressive. However, the same data indicates that The Agency is perhaps one of its biggest competitors and was responsible for the sale of 14% of properties worth $20 million or above in 2021.

One of the biggest advantages The Agency has over Hilton & Hyland is its sheer size. In fact, according to The Agency, they sold properties worth over $11 billion in 2021 across the world. Various reports indicate that Hilton & Hyland’s revenue is around $30 million per year, while The Agency makes over $100 million in the same duration. Needless to say that Hilton & Hyland may be the leading company in LA, but The Agency’s expansive network has helped it become significantly more successful.

