‘The Artful Dodger’ Renewed for Season 3 at Disney+

The Australian historical heist drama series ‘The Artful Dodger’ has been renewed for a third season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Sydney, starting this September. The writing team includes James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor. WRITERS: Kate Mulvany, Dan Knight, and Miranda Tapsell. Ben Young and Gracie Otto will direct the episodes.

The Season 2 finale (Episode 8), titled ‘Change of Heart,’ shows Jack Dawkins, AKA Dodger, and Lady Belle Fox managing to cure Belle’s mother, Lady Jane, of cholera. She confesses to Belle that Dickie Fox is her biological father and not the Governor. She also blesses Belle and supports the latter’s decision to be with Jack, finally having a change of heart. Fortunately, Jack, who had planned to join the Navy and go to Rio de Janeiro, stays behind to be with Belle.

We also find out that Professor McGregor is the killer of Devil’s Elbow. However, Dr. Rainsford Sneed is stabbed by McGregor toward the end of the episode, and we don’t get to see whether he survives, though Inspector Henry Boxer takes down the criminal, potentially preventing things from getting fatal for Sneed. All we see is Boxer carrying an injured Sneed inside a hospital.

The finale ends by showing that Fagin regains consciousness after being drugged by Dodger at his own request to escape the consequences of his actions, only to find himself buried in a coffin. It remains to be seen how he escapes his fate, as it seems unlikely he will die there. Season 3 will also reveal whether Sneed survives the stabbing, though it seems like he should.

Considering how Season 2 ends, the main cast members we can expect to return in Season 3 are Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack, Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox, David Thewlis as Fagin, Luke Bracey as Inspector Henry Boxer, Nicholas Burton as Dr. Rainsford Sneed, and Susie Porter as Lady Jane Fox. Additional cast members who can return as well are Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox, Damien Garvey as Governor Edmund Fox, Tim Minchin as Darius Cracksworth, Vivienne Awosoga as Hetty Baggett, Albert Latailakepa as Aputi Savea, Brigid Zengeni as Rotty Falkirk, and Aljin Abella as Flashbang Rivera.

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