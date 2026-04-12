Is The Audacity Based on a True Story?

Created by Jonathan Glatzer, AMC’s ‘The Audacity’ zooms in on life in Silicon Valley through the eyes of Duncan Park, a self-proclaimed genius who deep down struggles with the looming realization that this is all pretend. His data-mining company, Hypergnosis, is at a record high in evaluations at the start of the story. However, things soon go wrong, kickstarting a snowball effect that leaves Duncan to deal with increasingly precarious ordeals. Though he has somewhat of a support system in the form of Joanne Felder, the valley’s favorite psychologist, even that dynamic soon descends into chaos. Before long, Duncan realizes that the only way to keep his company afloat is by diving into darker territories himself, even if it means inviting more trouble than he can possibly handle. The dramedy series balances these interpersonal knots with brief glimpses into the world of tech and commerce, capturing Silicon Valley in all of its shades.

The Audacity Dramatizes Silicon Valley’s Tech Landscape With a Markedly Human Touch

‘The Audacity’ is a fictional story penned by the Jonathan Glatzer-led writing team, which includes Semi Chellas, Arthur Phillips, Charlotte Ahlin, Irving Ruan, and Marie Hanhnhon Nguyen. While the show is partly an imagined version of life in Silicon Valley, for Glatzer, the appeal lies more in the inner lives of his characters rather than the things they invent. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he recalled telling AMC president Dan McDermott that, while he didn’t know much about tech, he found the people involved very interesting.

In his interview, Glatzer added that he “wanted to do something that depicted the entire ecosystem of the bubble that is Silicon Valley,” and that involves the nuance brought forth by characters like Duncan, whom the writer described as someone who has “not succeeded in Silicon Valley terms.” The element of desperation in such character arcs is crucial to the narrative, as it gives the writers a platform to experiment with wildly different perspectives. Glatzer noted that capturing the minds of “people who live in this bubble” could easily become an alienating experience for the audience, which is why he found it important to add a personal element, be it familial drama or a therapeutic session.

Though the version of Silicon Valley we see in ‘The Audacity’ has been dramatized to some extent, it couldn’t have been done without some inspiration from and research into the real-life region and its tech-oriented environment. As per the 2025 Silicon Valley index, the aggregate household wealth in the region came to roughly $1.01 trillion in 2024. When it comes to market cap, the sum valuation of all the public companies in the region came up to more than $23 trillion — a staggering total that isn’t likely to slow down. By simulating such a world on screen, the show comments not just on its characters, but also on the larger social infrastructure they rest in.

Actor Billy Magnussen Likens Silicon Valley to a Modern Renaissance

Another point of influence might have been the fact that Dan McDermott, who is also AMC’s chief content officer, grew up in Silicon Valley. It was he who originally put out a call for a fresh characterization of the valley and its community, and the result is ‘The Audacity.’ During Variety‘s annual summit in Las Vegas, McDermott compared the show to ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ and ‘Killing Eve,’ emphasizing that all of these titles share a few creative elements. He defined that style as the “origins of AMC storytelling,” in which a cast of striking characters participates in a specific subculture, which then breaks into the larger cultural zeitgeist. Duncan’s arc in the show is yet another feather in the cap for AMC, as it not only checks all the boxes but also goes several steps beyond.

For actor Billy Magnussen, who takes the lead as Duncan, the show presents what he considers the role of a lifetime. During the summit, he talked about how he was drawn not just to the role but also to what it represents at large. “There are times in history where there’s a Renaissance,” he explained, describing the rise of Silicon Valley as “one of those times in our modern era that is defining humanity.” In capturing a time and space as unique as this, the show expands its scope to comment on subjects as diverse as AI and therapy. While the story itself may be constructed from scratch, how it interacts with the contemporaneous social realities is a feat of writing by itself.

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