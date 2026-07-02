‘The Beast In Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the psychological crime thriller series ‘The Beast in Me’ for a second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. The sophomore season is in active development, though filming details have yet to be revealed. However, we can rest assured that Kearny, New Jersey, will be the production base. Howard Gordon is the showrunner, with Gabe Rotter, who created the show with Gordon, back as head writer. Joining him is Daniel Pearle, who was also a writer on the first season. Antonio Campos is back to direct as well.

In the Season 1 finale (Episode 8), titled ‘The Last Word,’ Nile Jarvis successfully pins enough evidence on Aggie Wiggs, forcing her to go on the run. He plants Teddy’s corpse in her late 8-year-old son Cooper’s room, the FBI is tipped, and Nile’s uncle, Rick, threatens Aggie’s ally Agent Erika Breton. Meanwhile, Nile’s father, Martin Jarvis, has a stroke and is taken to the hospital after Rick enlightens him about Nile’s actions. However, while the Jarvis legacy faces downfall, things look bright for Nile, who is about to be the new head of the Jarvis estate, and his wife (second), Nina, is pregnant.

As the plot proceeds, Aggie, with no way out, surrenders herself to the police and opens herself up to Nina at the latter’s art gallery. From her frustration at her son’s behavior in the backseat, which eventually led to his death, to how Nile used a page from his first wife Madison’s journal to make her murder look like a suicide, to Teddy Fenig’s murder by Nile, Aggie tells Nina everything.

Nina returns home and persuades Nile to speak the truth; eventually, he confesses his actions to her. Nina finds solace and, apparently, accepts him as he is with a hug. The next day, after a press conference where Nile and Olivia Benitez announce their new plans, a happy Nile is shocked when Nina sends her an audio of his confession of the crimes, which she had recorded the previous day. She has already sent the audio to the cops, who soon arrive and arrest Nile in front of the public.

Towards the end of the finale, Aggie meets Nile in prison to tell him about her new book, titled ‘The Beast in Me.’ Nile will serve three consecutive life sentences, thanks to Rick’s evidence. Rick also unplugs a comatose Martin to spare him the shock of seeing his legacy end. The finale ends with Nile being murdered by men in prison who are paid by Rick, and Nina looking visibly scared at her newborn son.

Considering how Season 1 ends, characters we can expect to return in Season 2 include Aggie Wiggs (Claire Danes), Aggie’s ex-wife Shelley (Natalie Morales), Agent Brian Abbott (David Lyons), Agent Erika Breton (Hettienne Park), Agent Erika Breton’s ex-husband Frank Breton (Amir Arison), and Aggie’s literary agent/trusted friend Carol McGiddish (Deirdre O’Connell).

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