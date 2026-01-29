Who Plays the New Jordan in The Beauty? Is Rebecca Hall Leaving the Show?

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson, FX’s ‘The Beauty‘ tells the story of a mysterious bodily treatment spreading unchecked throughout the globe, that turns people into an aestheticized version of themselves. This treatment, which ironically turns into a potentially fatal disease, is tracked down by two FBI agents, Jordan Bennett and Cooper Madsen, who may or may not be in love. As the duo hops from one country to another in a desperate bid to get the source of the treatment, they are met with forces way more powerful than themselves. While Cooper narrowly survives, Jordan isn’t as lucky and is infected by the Beauty after a steamy fling with a stranger in Italy.

By force, Cooper is shipped out of Europe and placed back in the homeland, all the while having no clue about Jordan’s whereabouts. However, with each new twist surrounding the Beauty and its side-effects, Cooper realizes that he is running frighteningly low on time, and must reunite with the most special person in his life before the disease consumes them whole, both in body and in spirit.

Jessica Alexander Takes Over the Role of Jordan Post the Beauty

At the end of episode 2 of ‘The Beauty,’ Jordan undergoes a gruelling and painful transformation to the Beauty disease, which leaves her, much like the other infected, with a brand new body. While her consciousness remains intact, all of her facial and bodily features are amped up to be more conventionally attractive, leaving her unrecognizable. While Rebecca Hall is introduced as one of the stars of the show, this twist introduces a completely new look to her character, with actor Jessica Alexander taking over as the new Jordan. From hereon, we see Jordan a few episodes later, and it’s all but confirmed that there is no going back for the FBI agent.

With the torch being passed on to Jessica Alexander, Jordan’s character is expected to go through a significant overhaul as the story progresses. However, the actor manages to maintain continuity between episodes, expanding on the personality quirks and mannerisms Hall embedded into Jordan early on. Alexander is best known for her work in titles such as ‘A Banquet,’ ‘Into the Deep,’ and ‘The Little Mermaid,’ where she essays Betsey, Lexie, and Vanessa, respectively. The up-and-coming actor has also made her presence felt in the world of television with shows such as ‘Get Even‘ and ‘Amadeus,’ where she dons the fictional garbs of Olivia and Katerina, respectively. It is likely that she will continue playing Jordan from hereon out, as the Beauty has been deemed to be an irreversible transformation.

Rebecca Hall Might Make Brief Appearances Throughout the Show

Rebecca Hall’s early exit comes as a shock on several levels, both due to its in-narrative unpredictability and the fact that she is among the biggest names attached to the show. However, as seen in episode 4, Hall’s character has a good chance of reappearing throughout the show through flashbacks. At the start of the episode, we are greeted with a romantic moment between Jordan and Cooper, which is important to contextualizing the latter’s mindset throughout. Given the duo’s history and unmatched chemistry, it is unlikely that the story will let go of that thread anytime soon. Another potential way Hall can reappear in the show is markedly more morbid and is connected to Cooper’s nightmares about Jordan. While the visuals go all-out with the body horror elements, they can hypothetically allow Hall to reprise the role without breaking continuity.

Hall adds her own charm to Jordan, complementing Alexander’s approach to the character. When asked about her experience with the show, Hall told People that “I really liked her. She’s quite self-possessed and quite witty, and she was fun to inhabit.” While this does not confirm or deny her potential future reappearances in the show, it does signal her deep understanding of the character. One wildcard scenario that can definitely bring her back to the show requires a complete reversal of the show’s premise, by reversing the effects of the Beauty virus. Given the scientific apparatus at work, it is entirely possible that the disease is overturned somewhere down the line. However, then the question becomes way more complicated, as Jordan might not wish to give up on this new self, setting the stage for deeper philosophical conundrums.

Read More: Is The Beauty a True Story? Is the Beauty Based on a Real Drug or Virus?