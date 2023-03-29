The Big Door Prize Episodes 1, 2, and 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by David West Read (‘Schitt’s Creek’) and somewhat based on the 2020 novel of the same name by M.O. Walsh, ‘The Big Door Prize’ is an Apple TV+ science fiction comedy–drama series. The story takes place in the town of Deerfield, where the residents become fascinated with the mysterious “Morpho” machine, which appeared in the local grocery store out of nowhere, and apparently informs people what their true potential is in exchange for two dollars, social security numbers, and fingerprints. Suddenly, the people of this unassuming town become fascinated with that intriguing question and queue up in front of the store.

While every episode focuses on a different character, the narrative predominantly revolves around Dusty Hubbard (Chris O’Dowd), a history teacher at the local school, a family man, and a gifted whistler, and his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis). The first three episodes airing together, ‘Dusty,’ ‘Cass,’ and ‘Jacob,’ are named after the characters they focus on. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Big Door Prize’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Big Door Prize Episodes 1, 2, and 3 Recap

As previously mentioned, episode 1 centers around Dusty. It’s his 40th birthday, and Cass has gotten him 40 different presents. Among them is a theremin, which Cass initially claims is meant to underscore his musical ability as a whistler. However, it becomes increasingly apparent that she got him the unexpected gift because she thinks their lives have become stagnant and there is no room for surprises. In contrast, Dusty seems to be content with his life. Despite the occasional missteps because of the generational gap, he is a good teacher and father.

When the news about Morpho starts to circle in the town, Dusty asserts that he has the least interest in knowing what his true potential is, even though people around him really seem to embrace the answers they get. His parents divorce so his mother can go on a European tour by herself, while his father starts a career as a male model. Some people start martial arts, others archery, and the principal at his school begins riding a motorcycle. Even after she gets into an accident, her sense of accomplishment doesn’t waver.

Toward the end of the episode, Dusty lets his curiosity get the better of him and visits the store. When his potential is delivered in a card with the namesake blue butterfly insignia, it reads “teacher/whistler.” Initially furious, Dusty’s reaction gradually comes down to a mixture of acceptance and disappointment.

Episode 2 focuses on Cass, whose potential is apparently “Royalty.” The dichotomy between their potentials leads to Dusty once more ridiculing the machine, while Cass questions her past decisions. It’s not that she doesn’t love her family, but between Dusty and their daughter Trina (Djouliet Amara), she has little time for herself. There is also her unbearable and emotionally cruel mother, the mayor of Deerfield, who takes every opportunity to belittle Cass and remind her that she sacrificed her career as a dancer (which is what she got as her potential from Morpho) to have Cass.

Episode 3 shifts focus to Jacob (Sammy Fourlas), the first person to try out the machine and receive the potential of being the “hero.” Jacob’s twin brother, Kolton, recently died, and his family, which now just comprises him and his father, isn’t doing well. Jacob finds the school principal right after her accident and calls the emergency services, for which he is hailed as the hero and asked to do the “dunk” in place of the principal. But it was Kolton who was the athletic between the two of them and the one who played high-school basketball. Jacob fails miserably when the time comes, but not before Cass gets the chance to encourage him in front of the entire town.

The Big Door Prize Episode 3 Ending: What Does Father Reuben’s Morpho Card Say?

The upcoming fourth episode of ‘The Big Door Prize’ is slated to revolve around Father Reuben (Damon Gupton), who, like Dusty, initially resists the urge to check his potential. When e eventually gives in and visits the store, the owner of the said store is there, and that man gets a glimpse of the preacher’s card and comments as if they needed any other proof to show that the Morpho machine works.

We later learn that the card says “Father,” which the store owner interprets according to the word’s religious connotation, but Reuben’s response is not remotely similar to Dusty’s. He isn’t angry, nor is he disappointed. If anything, he grieves as he clutches the card in his hands. Perhaps, for Reuben, the word has a more traditional meaning. We don’t yet know about his past, but it’s possible that he has a biological child somewhere in the world, and grief is the result of his failure to be in their lives. Another possibility is that the child died, and grief denotes Reuben’s pain about not experiencing fatherhood.

Are Jacob and Trina Dating?

As episode 3 ends and Jacob leaves the school gym, feeling humiliated, Trina comes after him. Soon, they start kissing. Jacob says they agreed about not being intimate at school, indicating they have been in a secret relationship. Trina was Kolton’s girlfriend before the latter’s death, which impacted both her and Jacob. It seems that their shared grief has helped them form a bond. They know there will be much gossip (some of which will undoubtedly be unpleasant) if it comes to light, and it will probably will if the relationship continues. But for now, they are happy, just enjoying each other’s company.

How Did Kolton Die?

One of the prevalent mysteries of the first three episodes of ‘The Big Door Prize’ is the death of Kolton, Jacob’s brother. Kolton was the star basketball player of the town, whose death is mourned by not just his family but almost all the residents of Deerfield. Kolton and Jacob’s father, Beau, earlier lost his wife. As the grief and the sense of loss continue to increase for him, Beau decides to quit his job so he can be there for his son — a decision that isn’t received well by Jacob.

After Jacob receives his Morpho card, he starts to feel like an imposter and seems to imply that whatever happened to Kolton involves some sacrifice on the late teenager’s part. This can explain why the town wants to celebrate Kolton and grieve alongside his family.

What are the blue dots on Dusty’s body?

The second prevalent mystery of the first three episodes involves the blue dots that suddenly appear on Dusty’s lower abdomen. They are unlike anything Dusty has previously experienced, and he feels conflicted about speaking to a doctor about them. Perhaps they are connected to his emotional state. After all, blue is the color of sadness. It can also be connected to the machine, which churns out blue cards.

