Where is The Big Door Prize Filmed?

Based on M.O. Walsh’s eponymous novel, Apple TV+’s ‘The Big Door Prize’ is a science fiction comedy-drama series created by David West Read that revolves around the residents of a small town whose lives are turned upside down when a mysterious and magical machine appears in the grocery store. What makes the machine magical is the fact that it predicts the destinies of the people who observe it closely and reveals their true potential. Upon gaining knowledge about their future, the residents begin changing jobs, reevaluating their current relationships, and questioning their beliefs and choices.

Amidst all this, a high school teacher named Dusty questions the abilities of the machine and believes that people themselves know their true potential and are in control of their own destinies. Starring Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Josh Segarra, Ally Maki, and Damon Gupton, the show unfolds in the small fictional town of Deerfield as we get a glimpse into the lives of different residents against different backdrops, including the grocery store where the machine magically appears out of nowhere and the high school where Dusty works. So, it is only natural that you have questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘The Big Door Prize.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share!

The Big Door Prize Filming Locations

‘The Big Door Prize’ is filmed in Georgia, specifically in Loganville and Atlanta. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the comedy-drama series commenced in January 2022 under the working title ‘Zoltar’ and wrapped up in April of the same year. Given the diversity of landscapes in Georgia, the state makes for a suitable pick for many filmmakers for their productions, including ‘The Big Door Prize.’ Now, let’s follow the journey of the Deerfield residents as they follow their destinies, and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the Apple TV+ series!

Loganville, Georgia

In order to portray the setting of the quaint town of Deerfield, the production team sets up camp in the city of Loganville and shoots many important scenes for the comedy series. They repurpose, repaint, and redecorate various streets and storefronts for the show. Furthermore, to add some more details to the set, they add a statue of a deer and an ice cream stand called Dairy Field. During the filming schedule of season 1, the cast and crew members were spotted by various locals and passersby recording some key scenes in and around Main Street.

Atlanta, Georgia

The filming unit also heavily utilizes the locales and features of Atlanta to tape several pivotal sequences for ‘The Big Door Prize.’ Also known as the Gate City, Atlanta consists of versatile terrains, making it an ideal site for different kinds of productions. It is possible that some interior scenes, seemingly the high school scenes, are lensed using the facilities of one of the film studios in and around the city. Moreover, apart from ‘The Big Door Prize,’ Atlanta has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘House Party,’ ‘Do Revenge,’ ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ ‘Miracle Workers,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’

