Where Was House Party (2022) Filmed?

A remake of the 1990 cult classic eponymous movie by Reginald Hudlin, HBO Max’s ‘House Party’ is a comedy movie directed by Calmatic (Charles Kid II) that revolves around a wild house party, as you can guess by the title of the film. When a high school student’s parents go away and leave him home alone, he sees this as a perfect opportunity to host a grand house party and have some fun.

With several of his friends and high school mates joining the party, it turns into a wild night full of dance, hip-hop, antics, and most of all, fun. The classic narrative is made all the more entertaining thanks to the hilarious performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Tosin Cole, Jacob Latimore, Allen Maldonado, Tamera Kissen, and DC Young Fly. Apart from the narrative, what might grab your attention is the interesting use of the filming sites in the comedy movie. If that’s the case, allow us to help you learn all about them!

House Party Filming Locations

‘House Party’ was filmed in California and Georgia, especially in Los Angeles County and Atlanta. The principal photography for the comedy film commenced in early July 2021 but got halted later that month after a few members of the production staff tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief pause, they got back to work and seemingly wrapped up filming in late September of the same year. Since the original classic was taped across California, it made sense for the production team to utilize the locales of the same state to let the remake truly become an embodiment of the classic. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at the specific locations that appear in the movie and join the party!

Los Angeles County, California

Several pivotal scenes for ‘House Party’ were taped in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. The production team of the HBO Max movie set up camp in South Central Los Angeles, a region in southern Los Angeles County, to record some important sequences. In addition, the Hollywood neighborhood served as a prominent production site for the remake.

Apart from that, it seems that the cast and crew traveled across the city of Los Angeles to capture a number of scenes against suitable backdrops. Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape of the county, many filmmakers tend to frequent the region. Several movies and TV shows have utilized the locales of Los Angeles County over the years, such as ‘Fight Club,’ ‘Back to the Future,’ and ‘Grace and Frankie.’

Atlanta, Georgia

Additional portions of ‘House Party’ were also lensed in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. Since the capital city is known to have some distinct topography that includes lush greenery, rolling hills, and the densest urban tree coverage in all of the United States, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Some of the notable ones that feature the city are ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ ‘Last Looks,’ and ‘Miracle Workers.’

