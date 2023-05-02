The Biggest Loser Season 12: Where Are They Now?

The twelfth season of the popular NBC reality television show, ‘The Biggest Loser,’ was called ‘Battle of the Ages.’ The popular weight loss reality show has been on air since 2004, and its twelfth season premiered in 2011. It featured 15 contestants determined to transform their lives by losing weight and improving their health. They were given expert guidance on nutrition and exercise and put through intense physical challenges to help them achieve their weight loss goals.

The show’s twelfth iteration was particularly memorable due to its emotional moments and inspiring transformations. It introduced viewers to some of the most memorable contestants who inspired others with their weight loss journeys. If you are a fan of ‘The Biggest Loser’ and are curious about where your favorite contestants from Season 12 are today, we’ve got you covered.

Where is John Rhode Now?

John Rhode, the winner of ‘The Biggest Loser’ season 12, works as a Realtor at Revelation Real Estate Brokered by EXP in Chandler, Arizona. He has been working in this position since May 2021 and is a full-time employee of the company. Before his career in real estate, Rhode graduated from Ottawa University in Gilbert, Arizona.

Rhode is a motivated individual who has experienced significant personal success through his weight loss journey on ‘The Biggest Loser.’ As a Realtor, he brings his determination, work ethic, and ability to achieve goals to his clients. Rhode is passionate about helping others and is dedicated to providing exceptional service in the real estate industry.

Where is Antone Davis Now?

Antone Davis struggled with his weight after his football career ended, weighing 476 pounds before deciding to go on the show. He became the runner-up in season 12, losing 202 pounds or 45.19% of his body weight. Later, Davis was hired as the Vol for Life (VFL) Coordinator for the football program at the University of Tennessee.

Davis resigned from the position in 2017 and moved to Delaware to work for JPMorgan Chase with his wife. His oldest son played college football for the Chattanooga Mocs, and his younger son was a highly-recruited quarterback committed to playing for South Carolina in April 2021. However, the latter entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2022 season.

Where is Ramon Medeiros Now?

Ramon Medeiros is a Tattoo Artist and the Owner of Black Oak Artistry Tattoo. He struggled with his weight for many years, weighing over 350 pounds (159 kg) at his heaviest. Medeiros could lose significant weight on the show, making it to the finals and ultimately finishing in third place.

In addition to his career in tattooing, Medeiros is a father to his son Jaxon, whom he has with his wife, Jess. He often shares photos of his family and works on his social media pages, where he has a large following. Medeiros continues prioritizing his health and fitness, regularly sharing updates on his weight loss journey and promoting a healthy lifestyle for others. His success on ‘The Biggest Loser’ has inspired many, and he remains a popular figure in the fitness and tattoo art communities.

Where is Vencent Van-zant Hickerson Now?

Till 2016, Vencent “Big Vinny” Hickerson was a part of Trailer Choir, a popular American country music group. Following his diabetes and cellulitis diagnosis in 2011, he participated in season 12 of the show and lost 184 pounds. Vinny not only entered the final four but was also declared the runner-up for the at-home prize. He tied the knot with his girlfriend, Lori Diaz, in 2o12, but the couple separated in 2015.

Since his time on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ Vinny has traveled across the United States as a Motivational Speaker. He is now married to Jenny, a certified Personal Trainer, Group Fitness Instructor, third-degree black belt, 2012 World Champion in Taekwondo, and Bikini Bodybuilder Competitor. Vinny and his wife welcomed a son, Jagger James Van-Zant Hickerson, in 2017.

Where is Rebecca ‘Becky’ Comet Now?

Rebecca “Becky” Comet was determined to transform her life by losing weight and improving her health. She had struggled with obesity for most of her life and wanted to change her lifestyle to become healthier. After her appearance on the show, Becky continued to focus on her health and fitness goals. She has since retired from her job as a Teacher at Benton Public Schools in Arkansas.

Becky studied at Eastern Illinois University and attended high school at BTHS West in Illinois. She currently resides in Benton with her husband, JC Comet. Although Becky has retired from teaching, she remains active and inspires others with her weight loss journey. She advocates for healthy living and encourages others to take charge of their health and fitness.

Where is Sunny Sinclair Now?

Sunny Sinclair is a gifted and talented Teacher at Frisco ISD, based in Frisco, Texas. Since his appearance on the show, he has kept his personal life private and does not share many details on social media. Nevertheless, Sinclair’s focus seems to be on his career as a Teacher and helping students reach their full potential. His work in education has been praised by colleagues and students alike, and he continues to impact the lives of those around him positively.

Where is Bonnie Griffin Now?

Bonnie Barbay Griffin works at Chalmette Refinery LLC and resides in Picayune, Mississippi. Originally from Chalmette, Louisiana, not much else is publicly known about her personal life except that she is widowed and is in a happy relationship with Joseph Montalbano. During her time on the show, Bonnie lost 99 pounds, going from 248 pounds to 149 pounds by the end of the season. She has maintained her weight and inspires others in their weight loss journeys. Bonnie’s experience on the show helped her develop healthier habits and taught her the importance of prioritizing self-care.

Where is Joe Mitchell Now?

Joe Mitchell is a seasoned Occupational Therapist who has also worked as a Certified Spin Instructor at Fort Sanders Health & Fitness Center. He rose to fame as a contestant on the twelfth season of The Biggest Loser, where he was part of the Blue & Black Team. Mitchell graduated from Laurens District 55 High School and studied Biology at the University of South Carolina – Columbia. He then pursued Occupational therapy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Mitchell resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, and is originally from Cleveland, Ohio. He is married and enjoys spending time with his family. Mitchell is dedicated to living a healthy lifestyle and inspiring others to do the same. As an Occupational therapist, he has helped many patients achieve their rehabilitation goals and regain independence.

Read More: The Biggest Loser Season 11: Where Are They Now?