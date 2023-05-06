The Biggest Loser Season 17: Where Are They Now?

‘The Biggest Loser‘ is a reality weight-loss competition television show that first premiered on NBC in 2004. The show follows a group of overweight contestants as they work to shed pounds and transform their lives through a rigorous diet and exercise program. The 17th season of the show, which premiered on January 4, 2016, is themed “Temptation Nation” and introduces a new twist to the competition. Throughout the season, contestants are faced with various temptations, both food-related and otherwise, that challenge their willpower and test their commitment to their weight loss journey.

With the help of expert trainers, nutritionists, and a supportive community, the contestants strive to overcome their temptations and achieve their weight loss goals. ‘The Biggest Loser: Temptation Nation’ offers viewers an inspiring and emotional journey of transformation and self-discovery. If been some time since the show aired on NBC, and fans must be curious to know where their favorite contestants are. In that case, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Roberto Hernandez Now?

Burbank, Illinois resident Roberto, the winner of ‘The Biggest Loser’ show, has been open about his struggles in maintaining his weight loss. Although he had lost 160 pounds by the end of the show, he has gained around 70 pounds back over the past three years. Roberto competed on the show alongside his brother, Luis Hernandez, who won the $100,000 prize for the eliminated contestant with the greatest weight loss.

In October 2019, Roberto shared that he had been able to maintain an 80 to 90-pound weight loss since the show aired. He often posts about his journey with weight loss on social media and also shares pictures of his two children. Despite the challenges he has faced in keeping the weight off, Roberto’s commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle is admirable. His story serves as a reminder that weight loss is not always a straightforward journey and that it is important to focus on making sustainable changes rather than achieving quick results.

Where is Stephen “Steve” Kmet Now?

Stephen Kmet, who was the runner-up on the show, has since pursued new opportunities. He is currently working in the field of pharmaceutical sales in South Jersey, a position he has held since December 2016. In this role, he is responsible for promoting and selling pharmaceutical products to healthcare professionals. Prior to his current position, Stephen worked as a project manager at OPKO Health, Inc. for three months from July to September 2016. The company is a diversified healthcare company that focuses on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and biologics. As a project manager, Stephen was responsible for overseeing and managing various projects within the company’s operations.

Where is Colby Wright Now?

Colby Wright is a multi-talented individual from K’Ville, GA, who has made a name for himself in various industries. He is a farrier by trade and has a successful business providing horseshoeing services to clients. On the show, he lost a significant amount of weight and inspired viewers with his dedication to his health and fitness.

Apart from his work as a farrier and reality TV, Colby is also a skilled rodeo sound technician and DJ. He has provided sound and music for various rodeo events and has even traveled internationally for his work. With his diverse range of talents and experiences, Colby exemplifies the spirit of a true renaissance man, continually exploring new opportunities and pursuing his passions.

Where is Jacquelyne “Jacky” Kmet Now?

Jacky Cunningham Kmet is a school guidance counselor at Lenape High School, located in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. She is responsible for providing academic and personal support to students, helping them navigate their high school years and plan for their future. Jacky studied psychobiology at Albright College, located in Reading, Pennsylvania, where she gained a strong foundation in psychology and biology.

After completing her undergraduate studies, Jacky pursued a career in education, eventually becoming a school guidance counselor. She currently resides in Hainesport, New Jersey, and is committed to supporting the academic and personal growth of the students she serves. Her passion for education and dedication to her students make her a valued member of the Lenape High School community.

Where is Felicia Buffkin Now?

Felicia Buffkin is a weight loss manager at Quick Weight Loss Centers, based in Houston, Texas. She has been with the company since November 2017, offering counseling and tools to help clients reach their weight loss goals, stabilize their weight, and maintain a healthier lifestyle. In her role, Felicia enrolls clients into the program, conducts nutritional classes, provides product knowledge, and comes up with well-balanced food plans. She also checks vitals and health history and makes service and sales calls.

Apart from her work at Quick Weight Loss Centers, Felicia is also a self-employed house manager and nanny based in Raleigh, North Carolina. With over 14 years of childcare experience and extensive references, Felicia is a caring and reliable nanny who is devoted to bringing a happy, healthy, structured balance to children and their families. She is First Aid and CPR certified and is also able to travel with families when needed. Felicia’s passion for helping people achieve their goals and her commitment to providing excellent care make her a valuable asset to both Quick Weight Loss Centers and the families she serves as a nanny.

Where is Erin Willett Now?

Erin Willett is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and reality TV personality known for her appearances on ‘The Voice.’ She captured the attention of audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and inspiring weight loss journey. Throughout her career, Erin has been passionate about sharing her life experiences with others, using her platform to inspire and uplift people everywhere. In addition to her work in television, she is also an accomplished musician, having released several albums and singles, including the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network anthem, “Hope’s Alive.”

Erin has performed at numerous PurpleStride events across the country, using her voice and her music to raise awareness and support for pancreatic cancer research. With a passion for conversation and a quirky curiosity, Erin is now exploring the world of radio and live broadcasting as a new platform for sharing her unique perspective on life. Whether on stage, in the studio, or behind the mic, Erin continues to inspire and connect with people everywhere she goes.

Where is Lauren Clark Now?

Lauren Clark is a skilled Client Account Coordinator at Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare, where she has been working since October 2021. In her role, she is responsible for ensuring customer satisfaction, managing customer relationships, and sales planning, among other duties. Lauren is a proficient user of Microsoft Office tools such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, and she is also well-versed in Microsoft Project. Before her current role, Lauren worked for over three years as a Nutritionist II at the Cumberland County Health Department in Fayetteville, North Carolina. In this position, she demonstrated her excellent communication and leadership skills, as well as her ability to solve problems and make analytical decisions. Lauren was responsible for conducting presentations, providing customer service, and managing various administrative tasks. With her strong background in customer service, leadership, and analytical skills, Lauren is well-equipped to excel in any role she takes on.

Where is Luis Hernandez Now? Luis Hernandez has been a dedicated Physical Education (PE) teacher at Morton High School District 201 in Cicero, Illinois, for the past 18 years. His primary focus is to promote physical activity and healthy habits among children and young adults from kindergarten to high school. As a Health and Physical Education teacher, he also adapts his curricula to cater to students with disabilities or varying physical abilities. His hard work and dedication to his health and fitness paid off, and he was awarded the at-home prize for his weight loss journey. This achievement showcases his commitment to healthy living and is an inspiration to his students and others around him. Luis’ dedication to promoting physical activity and healthy habits among his students, along with his own personal transformation, make him a role model and a true asset to his community.

