The Biggest Loser Season 18: Where Are They Now?

The eighteenth season of the reality TV show, ‘The Biggest Loser,’ premiered on the USA Network on January 28, 2020, after a four-year hiatus. The season aimed to promote the importance of not only losing weight but also adopting a healthy lifestyle. The format of the show was similar to previous seasons, with the exception of some significant changes. The prize money was reduced to $100,000 for the ‘Biggest Loser’ and temptation challenges were introduced, where contestants were enticed to consume high-calorie foods for rewards, were eliminated.

Eliminations were solely based on weight loss, and voting was eliminated. In addition, all contestants were provided with a one-year membership to sponsor Planet Fitness gyms, access to a nutritionist, and a support group. The show featured twelve contestants who were trained by professional trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo, with former trainer Bob Harper returning as the host. It’s been some time since the show aired, and fans must be curious to know where their favorite contestants are. In that case, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Jim DiBattista Now?

Jim DiBattista, the winner of season 18 of ‘The Biggest Loser,’ is currently working as an Operations Manager at Verizon. He has been employed there for 16 years and 8 months, starting in October 2006. Jim is based in Springfield, Pennsylvania, in the United States. Jim has pursued further education at Wilmington University, where he is studying Organizational Leadership. He started his studies in 2020 and is expected to graduate in 2023.

As the winner of ‘The Biggest Loser,’ Jim underwent a significant transformation and lost a considerable amount of weight. His dedication to improving his health and lifestyle has likely helped him in his professional career as well. Jim is also a football coach by profession who frequently shares his experience with his players. As an Operations Manager at Verizon, Jim is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and efficiently. His studies in Organizational Leadership may also help him develop the skills necessary to manage his team effectively and lead the company to success.

Where is Micah Collum Now?

Micah Collum is a personal trainer and fitness consultant currently working at Fitness Together, located in Dunwoody, Georgia. He has been working there since January 2021 and is currently in a full-time position. As a freelance personal trainer, Micah has gained extensive experience and expertise in his field, which he now utilizes to help his clients achieve their fitness goals.

In his role at Fitness Together, Micah provides personalized fitness training and guidance to his clients, helping them improve their overall health and wellness. He is committed to helping his clients achieve long-term success in their fitness journeys. Micah is passionate about health and wellness and is always looking for new ways to help his clients reach their full potential.

Where is Kyle Yeo Now?

Kyle Yeo hails from Kansas City, Missouri. Kyle began his weight loss journey on ‘The Biggest Loser’ competition at 302 pounds, and since then, he has made remarkable progress in shedding excess weight. His recent photos depict a significant transformation, with his face, neck, and overall physique showing signs of slimming down. As the competition nears its end with just over three weeks left, it remains to be seen if Yeo will emerge as the biggest loser. However, regardless of the outcome, he has already won in several ways.

Through his determination and hard work, Yeo has achieved substantial weight loss and improved his health and overall well-being. Moreover, he has garnered support from his community, especially from the LGBTQ+ community, which has rallied behind him. Yeo’s journey has also inspired many others to take control of their health and embark on their weight loss journeys. His experience shows that with the right mindset, dedication, and support, anyone can achieve their fitness goals and transform their lives.

Where is Teri Aguiar Now?

Teri Aguiar, a mother and flight nurse from Illinois, decided to join ‘The Biggest Loser’ weighing in at 256 pounds. Despite being a former beauty queen and winning the title of Miss Missouri in 1999, Teri had neglected her health while prioritizing the needs of others in her life. Joining the competition was a step towards focusing on her well-being and controlling her weight. During her time on the show, Teri suffered a broken ankle, but she refused to let that stop her from achieving her weight loss goals.

She demonstrated her determination and resilience by pushing through the pain and finishing in fourth place. Teri currently works at St. Louis Children’s Hospital as a Critical Care Transport Team member. She lives in Columbia, Illinois, and originally hails from Dupo, Illinois. She is married to Warren Bellone. Teri’s experience on ‘The Biggest Loser’ inspires others who may be struggling with their weight loss journey. Her story reminds us that no matter what setbacks we encounter, we can overcome them with persistence and determination.

Where is Kristi McCart Now?

Kristi McCart is a highly experienced attorney who has been guiding families in Tampa Bay through family law and estate planning matters for over five years. She is a partner at McCart & Tesmer, P.A., a law firm that focuses on family law, estate planning, and probate matters. Before joining McCart & Tesmer, P.A., Kristi worked as an attorney at Brandon Legal Group Attorneys at Law for two years, where she gained extensive experience in family law and civil litigation. Prior to that, she was an attorney at Sosa Law Office, P.A. for two years, where she specialized in family law, civil litigation, and criminal defense.

Where is Kim Davis Now?

Whoever said one person can’t change the world never ate an undercooked bat 🦇 #COVID2019 #Covid19Out #COVID — Brittany Aberle (@BrittanyAberle) March 26, 2020

Kim Davis is a proud mother and breast cancer survivor. She has been cancer-free for 19 years and is grateful for each day she gets to spend with her family. Kim prefers to keep a low profile on social media, choosing to focus on her personal life and those closest to her. Despite the challenges she has faced, Kim remains positive and appreciative of every moment. Her strength and resilience serve as an inspiration to others who may be going through similar struggles.

Where is Megan Hoffman Now?

Megan Hoffman is a Technical Sourcer who has experience in full lifecycle recruitment, talent mapping, talent pipelining, and diverse talent strategies. She has worked at Meta, where she sourced and engaged passive candidates across four different pipelines, led creative presentations, and partnered with cross-functional teams to implement effective and innovative sourcing strategies. Additionally, she identified the need to advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in sourcing and led sourcing sessions to mentor other recruiters in best practices for attracting diverse talent.

Where is Katarina Bouton Now?

Katarina Bouton is a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, where she works as a Registered Nurse and an Advocate. With her commitment to providing quality healthcare, she has become a respected member of the medical community in the area. Her work as an advocate reflects her passion for helping others, particularly those who are marginalized or in need. Katarina is also in a loving relationship with Alex Sterrantino, who supports her in her endeavors.

Read More: The Biggest Loser Season 17: Where Are They Now?