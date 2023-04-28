The Biggest Loser Season 7: Where Are They Now?

‘The Biggest Loser: Couples 2′ is a popular reality television series that aired on NBC in 2009. The show revolved around 11 overweight couples, including relatives and spouses, who competed against each other to lose weight and win a cash prize of $250,000. The series was hosted by Alison Sweeney, a well-known actress and television personality, while Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels served as trainers to the contestants. With its inspiring weight loss journeys and emotional moments, ‘The Biggest Loser: Couples 2’ captured the hearts of audiences worldwide and motivated many to adopt healthier lifestyles. If been some time since the show aired on NBC, and fans must be curious to know where their favorite contestants are. In that case, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Helen Phillips Now?

Helen’s transformation on The Biggest Loser: Couples 2 was remarkable, as she shed an incredible 140 pounds, going from 257 to 117 pounds. Despite winning the competition, Helen did not let her guard down and continued to lead a healthy lifestyle. She is a staunch advocate for fighting childhood obesity and inspiring others to lead healthier lives. Though not active on social media, Helen’s inspiring story continues to inspire and motivate people worldwide.

Where is Michael “Mike” Morelli Now?

Mike Morelli was one of the contestants on The Biggest Loser: Couples 2 who captured the hearts of many viewers. Despite not winning the competition, he proved to be a strong contender and finished as the runner-up. Morelli is an alumnus of Michigan State University, where he pursued his academic interests. After appearing on the show, Morelli went on to pursue a career in medicine and is currently a PGY-3 PM&R resident. He continues to inspire others with his story and serves as a role model for those who want to make a positive change in their lives.

Where is Tara Costa Now?

Tara Costa is a former contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ where she won the hearts of many viewers with her dedication and hard work. After the show, she pursued a career in marketing and worked for L’Oreal, one of the world’s leading beauty companies. Costa is an alumnus of Hofstra University, where she earned her undergraduate degree, and also studied marketing at NYU. Prior to that, she attended Bethpage Senior High School. Costa continues to inspire others to lead healthier lifestyles and is a strong advocate for wellness and fitness.

Where is Ronald “Ron” Morelli Now?

Ron has had a long and successful career in the food distribution industry, but his battle with weight has been a constant struggle throughout his life. He has tried various methods to lose weight, but the journey has been challenging. At just nine years old, he weighed over 200 pounds, and as an adult, he yo-yo dieted and saw his weight soar to almost 500 pounds. Despite the difficulties, Ron did not give up and has been an active member of his community. He has served on the ZBA, city council, and planning commission, using his experience and expertise to make a positive impact on his town.

Where is Filipe Fa Now?

Filipe Fa is a well-known personality for his appearance on ‘The Biggest Loser,’ where he showcased his incredible journey towards weight loss and fitness. He hails from Mesa, Arizona, and currently resides in Rexburg, Idaho. Filipe has been married to Levila Itaaehau Fa since April 16, 2005. The duo have two adorable kids. While he has appeared on several television shows, including ‘The Jay Leno Show’ and ‘The Biggest Loser Filepe Fa’s Comeback,’ he has kept his professional life under wraps, and there is no public information about his current occupation. However, his inspiring story of perseverance and determination continues to motivate people across the globe.

Where is Kristin Steede Now?

Kristin Steede is an accomplished business owner who appeared on ‘The Biggest Loser show’ with her mother, Cathy Skell. During their time on the show, Kristin and Cathy worked together as a team, encouraging and supporting each other on their weight loss journeys. Kristin’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to fitness and wellness have earned her recognition and respect from the community. She continues to inspire others to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives, and her experience on ‘The Biggest Loser’ is a testament to her strength and resilience.

Where is Laura Denoux Now?

Laura Denoux is an accomplished healthcare professional who currently serves as the Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In her role, Laura is responsible for overseeing the strategic planning and execution of fundraising efforts, donor relations, and community outreach programs. Prior to her work at Holy Cross Health, Laura held various leadership roles in healthcare organizations, including Memorial Healthcare System and Baptist Health in South Florida. She is also a proud mother to her two sons, Gavin and Christian, and wife to her husband, Nick. Laura’s dedication to healthcare and community service has earned her numerous accolades and recognition, and she continues to make a positive impact on the lives of those around her.

Where is Sione Fa Now?

Sione Fa is a former personal trainer at ‘The Biggest Loser’ Resort at Fitness Ridge in Southern Utah. He is a fitness enthusiast and has a passion for helping others achieve their fitness goals. Sione attended Chandler High School and Mesa High School in Arizona. He currently resides in Ivins, Utah, and hails from Mesa, Arizona. Sione is married to Britni Figueroa Fa, and the couple is known for their active lifestyle and dedication to fitness. They often share their fitness routines and healthy living tips on social media, inspiring others to lead a healthier lifestyle. Sione’s experience on ‘The Biggest Loser’ has also given him a platform to share his fitness journey and inspire others to make positive changes in their lives.

Where is Nicole Brewer Now?

Nicole Brewer is a highly skilled wardrobe stylist and fashion market editor with over 18 years of experience. She is also a freelance fashion writer, producer, and style expert known for her work in fashion editorials and on-air television segments. Nicole specializes in personal wardrobe building, image consulting, and bride and bridal party styling. In addition to her fashion career, she is also a certified group fitness instructor, teaching classes such as Spinning, Zumba, TurboKick, Step, and PowerSculpt at 24-Hour Fitness in NYC.

Nicole’s diverse skill set and passion for fashion and fitness make her a dynamic and valuable asset in the industry. Tragedy struck hard when Nicole lost her best friend and husband, Damien Gurganious, in 2015, and moving on has been incredibly hard for her, especially as a single mother to their daughter Giselle.

Where is Aubrey Cheney Now?

As a former contestant on ‘The Biggest Loser’ Season 7, Aubrey Cheney is an accomplished individual who has proven to be dedicated, disciplined, and hardworking. She has a background in sales, having worked as a Regional Sales Manager at Deibel Laboratories in Twin Falls, ID. Aubrey is currently seeking part-time opportunities to continue building her professional experience. She attended the College of Southern Idaho and has demonstrated her ability to balance both work and academic commitments.

