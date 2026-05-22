The Boroughs Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Season 1 of ‘The Boroughs’ delivers a satisfying end to the various mysteries brewing in the titular town over the course of Sam Cooper’s newfound residence there. The engineer and his ragtag group of fellow senior citizens discover Baine Shaw’s horrifying secret, in which he preys on his residents in order to achieve his and his team’s own eternal youth. Furthermore, they manage to save the eldritch horror known only as Mother and her children from under the community owner’s stifling lock-and-key. In the end, the spindly Creatures embrace their own demise, taking down their villainous oppressor with them.

Yet, even as Sam and his friends finally escape from the clutches of danger, there’s still much left to explore in the town’s future and its peculiar past. At the time of writing, Netflix hasn’t announced any plans for the show’s renewal. Even so, given the scope of expansion in the story, there’s always a chance that the series might get picked up for another season. If this happens, a potential season 2 can reach the fans as early as 2028.

The Boroughs Season 2 Might Provide an Explanation For Sam’s Glitching

One of the most pressing questions that season 1 of ‘The Boroughs’ proposes stems from a brief scene in the finale’s ending. As one of the parting gifts bestowed upon Sam from the Mother, the engineer manages to survive the blast that kills the Creatures as well as Blaine Shaw. Furthermore, he’s briefly allowed to have another moment with his deceased wife, Lily, in a vacuum that exists outside of time’s linear passage. However, as he emerges on the other side of these experiences, he seems to have gained an unexpected side-effect. During a team get-together, Sam’s reflection in the bathroom mirror can be seen glitching momentarily.

So far, the series has established such glitching to be a sign of a communication attempt by the Mother. She appears in the minds of a select few others as apparitions, usually of someone who is close to the other person. However, by the end of season 1, Mother has presumably met her ultimate demise. Therefore, Sam’s glitching becomes all the more inexplicable. The show’s creators, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, have expressed their interest in expanding upon this element in potential future seasons. As such, it’s highly likely that in the event of a possible season 2, Sam’s glitching and its influence on his character will become the center of the narrative.

Most of the Retirement Community Gang Can Be Expected to Return For The Boroughs Season 2

‘The Boroughs’ season 1 takes great care to establish the characterizations of the core group as well as the unique interpersonal dynamics between them. Consequently, even though the group seemingly parts ways to undertake their separate new adventures, fans can expect them to band together again once season 2 rolls around. This means we will likely see role reprisals from the central cast, including Alfred Molina (Sam), Alfre Woodard (Judy), Denis O’Hare (Wally), Clarke Peters (Art), and Geena Davis (Renee). Additionally, the characters who retain a close connection to the lives of these senior citizens can also be expected to make a comeback.

This would include the characters of Renee’s boyfriend, Paz (Carlos Miranda), and Sam’s family, his daughter Claire (Jena Malone), his son-in-law, Neil (Rafael Casal), and his grandkids, Ella (Emilia Faucher) and Cody (Eldon Jones). In fact, if the show chooses to delve deeper into the familial lives of other characters, we might even catch a glimpse of Judy and Art’s kids, whom we have only heard about til now. Lastly, in terms of the antagonists, season 2 would likely have to introduce a whole new posee of villains. From the looks of it, the Shaws and their team’s deaths have been sealed with the end of the Mother. Therefore, with new storylines, a potential season 2 will also have to introduce many new faces to the series.

The Boroughs Season 2 Might Provide Answers About the Town’s Connection to the Supernatural

Season 1 of ‘The Boroughs’ presents the early foray of Sam and his friends into the mysterious world of the supernatural. The narrative revolves heavily around a conspiracy in which a rich CEO is using his retirement community as a feeding ground for his enslaved army of Creatures, who can grant people perpetual youth. As these storytelling elements are introduced, their explanations and origins remain limited for now. Not much is known about these creatures, their true nature, or even their origins. Similarly, the Cave of Wonders, presumably the ground zero of these otherworldly beings, remains shrouded in mystery.

Even though this level of enigma works in season 1, as the characters are only starting to get familiar with these concepts, once their stories develop, the narrative would have to start providing some answers. Therefore, if the show gets picked up for another season, fans can expect the creators to expand the story’s worldbuilding significantly, leaning more heavily into sci-fi elements. Moreover, in the absence of the Creatures, it’s possible that some new supernatural threat or plot device will be introduced to propel Sam and his friends’ narratives forward.

Read More: The Boroughs: Is Sam Haunted by Lilly’s Ghost? Why does He See Puzzle Pieces?