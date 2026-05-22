The Boroughs: What is the Tree in the Cave? Why does It Die?

In the fourth episode of ‘The Boroughs,’ aptly titled ‘Forbidden Fruit,’ the ever-curious Art Daniels makes a life-changing discovery. After following the omen-like mass suicide of a flock of birds, he finds himself in a mysterious cave housing a lone magical tree. The tree bears a special kind of peach fruit, which, once consumed, grants the consumer a reversal of their age, restoring youth and vitality. Once Art makes the same discovery, he enjoys a day out on the town, full of dancing, drinking, and other strenuous activities that his old age has otherwise limited in the past few years of his life. However, by the end of the day, the fruit’s abilities reverse, hurtling Art back into the full aging weight of his 70s. More peculiar still, when he attempts to procure more of the same fruit in the next episode, he finds that the tree in the Cave of Wonders is dying. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Boroughs Intentionally Keeps the Tree’s Origin a Mystery in Season 1

In many ways, season 1 of ‘The Boroughs’ acts as an entryway into the eclectic worldbuilding of the series. The narrative remains ripe with monstrous creatures, undying exploitative CEOs, and a ragtag group of mystery-solving senior citizens. Amidst these elements, the Cave of Wonders and its mystical tree become intriguing but largely unexplored elements. Their influence on the plot and the characters remains limited to Art’s brief stint at youthful restoration.

As a result, the narrative doesn’t set down any concrete storytelling roots in association with the tree or its history. This remains an intentional decision by the show’s creators, Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, who penned down an explanation for the tree but ended up never integrating it into the first season. In a conversation with Netflix, Matthews shared, “We ultimately decided to hold that answer (for future seasons) of what the tree is and why the tree is where it is because it’s all connected.” As of now, any conclusions that can be drawn from the tree can only be theorized through context and other details.

For instance, the tree’s ability to grant one restored youth forms a link between it and Mother, the original Creature whose blood keeps the Shaws and their team alive. This connection is further supported by the fact that the Cave seems to be the originating and final location of the supernatural creatures’ life cycle. However, whether it’s the tree’s powers that grant Mother her abilities, or the other way around, remains yet to be seen. Ultimately, the story of the tree’s origins remains fertile ground for the show’s expansion in potential future season(s).

The Tree’s Death Could be Connected to the Mother’s Dwindling Health

In the Cave of Wonders, when Art stumbles across the tree, it seems to be healthy and thriving. Still, it has only borne one single fruit, which is plucked by the explorer. Afterward, when he rushes back to the Cave, back to his original age, the tree has withered away, steadily on its way to decay. Much like other aspects surrounding the tree, this instance is also left unexplained. Yet, one other significant development occurs around the same time, which might be connected to the tree’s decay. Recently, the health of the Mother, held under the Shaws’ captivity, has started declining. As such, if there is indeed a connection between the tree and the Mother, then their simultaneous deterioration might also be connected.

If the Mother is in some way the originator behind the magical tree, her looming death could be the direct cause of the latter’s sudden death once it loses the last of its youth-granting fruits. Alternatively, these two supernatural elements’ fates can be interconnected in another, more thematically resonant way. The Mother’s death is significantly influenced by the lifelong inhumane conditions of her existence. As the Shaws drain her of her powers, they also end up stripping her life force. A similar logic could be at play with the tree. Given the crystals and other talismans adorning the tree, it’s fair to assume it was once frequented by a community. Although the disappearance of these visitors isn’t explored, it’s possible that the tree’s lack of fruit is a result of the same. Therefore, after the tree loses the last of its fruits, it ends up succumbing to its mortal demise.

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