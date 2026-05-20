Where is The Boroughs Filmed? All Shooting Locations

In Netflix’s ‘The Boroughs,’ a grieving man named Sam Cooper relocates to the scenic retirement community, The Boroughs, surrounded by the New Mexico desert. What promises itself to be a safe haven and paradise turns into a deadly prison when Sam has a nighttime encounter with a monstrous, stalking creature, which appears to be hunting the community’s residents. When he tries to alert others, nobody believes him and dismisses him as an old, confused man.

Left with no option, Sam teams up with a band of unlikely heroes, including a spiritual seeker, a doctor, a former journalist, and a music manager. Now, they must work together to bring the dark truth about the otherworldly threat stalking the titular community to light before it is too late. Created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, the action–adventure science fiction drama series is set in the picturesque community of the Boroughs, whose quaint, peaceful facade hides a darker, life-threatening truth.

The Boroughs Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘The Boroughs’ takes place across New Mexico, particularly in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Principal photography for the debut iteration of the sci-fi series got underway in September 2024 and wrapped up after about five months in February 2025. During the production, the makers employed more than 2,000 locals in New Mexico, including around 275 crew members, 32 actors, and nearly 2,000 background talent.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

The majority of the creation of the fictional setting of the eponymous television show transpired in Albuquerque, reportedly one of the most sought-after filming hubs in the world. Located in the heart of New Mexico, it offers an ideal combination of southwestern charm, advanced production infrastructure, lucrative government incentives, suitable weather, skilled crew members, experienced local talents, and a diverse landscape ranging from the rugged high-desert terrain to historic neighborhoods to urban districts.

All of the aforementioned factors make it a suitable backdrop for depicting the sense of unease, mystery and isolation that permeates the idyllic town when the secrets buried deep within begin to surface. The team likely visited several locations in the town for the purpose of filming. In addition to the Netflix production, it has also hosted the shooting of many acclaimed movies and shows, including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Pluribus,’ ‘Eddington,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ and ‘Let Me In.’

Santa Fe, New Mexico

To paint a significant portion of the visual identity of the retirement community, the cast and crew of ‘The Boroughs’ took an hour-long drive to Santa Fe. Since the show relies on atmospheric intrigue and mood, the quaint small-town ambiance, cinematic western landscapes comprising mountain vistas, desert terrain and expansive natural scenery, historic architecture, a film-friendly community and seasoned technicians proved beneficial to the team in capturing visuals that complement the tone of the narrative. Dubbed Dancing Ground of The Sun, the capital city has also served as a filming site for ‘Paul,’ ‘Cowboys & Aliens,’ ‘Village of the Damned,’ ‘Daybreak,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Dark Winds,’ among many others.

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