The Boys Season 5 Set to be Greenlit, Scheduled to be Filmed in Toronto

Amazon Prime Video is set to greenlight the fifth season of ‘The Boys’ way before the show’s fourth season premiere. The fifth installment is slated to film in Toronto, Ontario, as well. The superhero series revolves around the titular group of vigilantes, led by Billy Butcher, who try to bring down a corporate mogul named Vought International and the corrupt superheroes working for the establishment.

The production of the fifth season in Toronto may only start after the conclusion of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The city is also the principal location of the previous seasons of the superhero series. Renowned as the Hollywood North, Toronto is one of the major production hubs in the North American continent. ‘Suits,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Reacher,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and ‘The Expanse’ are some of the popular projects filmed in the city. Toronto is also expected to host several productions, including ‘Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ and ‘Star Trek: Section 31,’ for filming in the upcoming months.

The admirers of the show have been expecting the renewal of the same for a fifth season ever since developer Eric Kripke teased that the series will not end with the fourth season finale in February 2023. The shooting of the fourth installment was wrapped in April 2023. Prime Video hasn’t announced the premiere date of season 4 yet.

As far as the fifth season is concerned, Kripke will continue to serve as the showrunner of the series. He most recently co-developed and executive produced ‘Gen V,’ ‘The Boys’ spin-off series that revolves around the young adult superheroes studying at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. The spin-off is scheduled to premiere on September 29, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The other credits of Kripke, who is best known as the creator of ‘Supernatural,’ includes ‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical,’ ‘Timeless,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls,’ etc.

The cast of the fifth season may only get announced after the release of the fourth round. Karl Urban (William “Billy” Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hugh “Hughie” Campbell Jr.), Antony Starr (John/Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (Reggie Franklin/A-Train), Laz Alonso (Marvin T. “Mother’s” Milk/MM), Chace Crawford (Kevin Moskowitz/The Deep), Tomer Capone (Serge/Frenchie), and many more are confirmed to feature in season 4. The cast of the fourth round also includes Simon Pegg (Hugh Campbell Sr.), Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rosemarie DeWitt (Hughie’s mother), Rob Benedict, and Elliot Knight.

Along with Kripke, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Craig Rosenberg, and Rebecca Sonnenshine serve as executive producers of the fifth season. Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Michael Saltzman, Garth Ennis, and Darick Robertson also executive produce the same.

Read More: TV Shows Like The Boys