The Chosen Season 4 Wraps Filming in Utah

The filming of the fourth season of Angel Studios’ historical series ‘The Chosen’ has concluded in Utah. The series revolves around the life of Jesus, especially his journey to become the Messiah of the world’s residents. The fourth round depicts another chapter of Jesus and his twelve disciples’ lives. “Matthew wrestles with estrangement from his family. Andrew visits an imprisoned John the Baptist. Mary and the women must find a source of income. Simon and Eden face the costs of following Jesus. Most importantly, the disciples face their biggest challenge yet when Jesus sends them out, two by two, to preach and perform miracles without him,” reads the logline.

The filming in Utah prominently took place in Goshen, a town in Utah County. The picturesque region is a part of the Provo–Orem Metropolitan Statistical Area. Goshen stands in for Jerusalem in the show. The shooting of the season also took place in Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, a city in northwest Ellis County, Texas. A 30,000-square-foot soundstage was set up in Camp Hoblitzelle for the production of the season. The series received a waiver from SAG-AFTRA to complete the production as planned despite the ongoing actors’ strike.

Dallas Jenkins, who created the series, also directed the fourth season. “I do believe that Season 4 is not going to be quite as complicated: walking on water, the feeding of the 5,000, this season is not as complex. Now it’s just as intense and significant and the storylines are very, very emotional,” Jenkins said about the upcoming season. “Season 4, I think, so far is going to be our most emotionally challenging season. There was the year of preparation, the year of population, and he’s increasing in popularity. Season 4 is where it starts to turn,” he added.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in the series. The rest of the cast includes Shahar Isaac (Simon), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Paras Patel (Matthew), Noah James (Andrew), Lara Silva (Eden), George H. Xanthis (John), Joey Vahedi (Thomas), and Vanessa Benavente (Mary). Kirk B. R. Woller (Gaius), Elijah Alexander (Atticus), Luke Dimyan (Judas), and Brandon Potter (Quintus) were spotted filming the fourth installment as well.

The series’ distribution rights were recently acquired by Lionsgate. “The more I learned about ‘The Chosen,’ the more I wanted to ensure that it is on the best platforms across the globe… We’re excited by the opportunity to elevate this incredible property to the next level of worldwide recognition and popularity,” Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

Angel Studios confirmed that the fourth season will release in 2024 but the exact date is yet to be announced. The production of the fourth season, like the previous installments, was entirely funded by donations.

