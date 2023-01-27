The Climb Season 1: Where is the Cast Now?

Few things can give an adrenaline rush as good as rock climbing. In fact, even watching someone conquer nature’s walls is nothing short of exhilarating. These are precisely the reasons why HBO Max’s ‘The Climb‘ has garnered so much love from the public. In fact, it is not just the reality series that got the viewers excited, as they are very much in awe of the people who have participated in this thrilling competition. With the recent airing of the show’s first-ever finale, the public is eager to know more about the current whereabouts of the climbers in season 1. If you are also curious about the same, then don’t worry because we have you covered!

Where is Cat Runner Now?

Starting off with the winner of the season, we have Cat Runner. As it turns out, the transgender athlete is just as talented behind the camera as he is on the rocks. In fact, he specializes in portrait photography and filmmaking. Additionally, he serves as the Founder of Queer Climber’s Network, which supports various LGBTQ+ climbers. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, the reality TV star is also the organizer of Queer and Trans Climbing Club at Climb NuLu, which is located within the city.

Talking about his time on the show, Cat has been nothing but delighted about being able to climb some of the best rock climbing spots in the world. He was especially glad what his victory signified for people within the trans community of climbers. “To the trans people who came before and were there when I was younger, today we are seen,” he shared in the Instagram post above.

Where is Dominique “Dom” Terrill Barry Now?

Coming in at number 2, we have Dominique “Dom” Terrill Barry, who became the runner of the first-ever installment of ‘The Climb.’ As of writing, he lives in Lakewood, California, and works as a Climber and a Coach. Affiliated with La Sportiva North America and Organic Clothing, Dom often promotes the two companies on his social media, especially when the content is related to rock climbing. He also works with brands like Chevrolet and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company. Delighted by his performance in the HBO Max show, the California native maintains a good bond with fellow finalist Cat.

Where is Robyn Michelle Ragins Now?

Having grown up in Chicago, Illinois, Robyn Michelle Ragins had a passion for rock climbing from a young age. This dedication to the sport prompted her to move to Utrah and join the University of Utah Climbing Team in 2018. Over the years, she has traveled to many places across the world and completed some of the toughest routes out there. Presently, Robyn works as a rock-climbing coach for children. The reality TV star seems to enjoy her job as an educator and has maintained her reputation as a talented climber. Becoming one of the finalists in the HBO Max show certainly helped her gain much respect in the community and bag sponsorships from different brands like Chevrolet. In October of 2022, the climber welcomed an adorable puppy named Fig into her life, whom she adores very much.

Where is Alice Hafer Now?

Based in Reno, Nevada, Alice Hafer works as a Writer and Coach who takes immense pleasure in educating others about rock climbing. However, her primary role seems to be that of Mindset Expert, and she works with various athletes from different fields. Sponsored by Physivantage, Maxim Ropes, Gnarly Nutrition, and Scarpa, Alice serves as the Founder of Mind Strength Coaching and strives to help as many sportspeople as possible. With her numerous years of experience in various forms of sports and psychology, the reality TV star is well respected in the field of rock climbing.

Where is Decco Now?

André Braga, AKA Decco, had a memorable journey on the HBO Max show and has garnered much love from the viewers. Based in Curitiba, Brazil, he is presently the Co-Founder of Fábrica de Formas, which is apparently the first-ever organization in Latin America to be solely dedicated to the sport of rock climbing. The reality TV participant seems to have enjoyed his time on the show and is happy to promote the series. The climber recently shared the news of his grandfather’s passing with his followers and wrote a heartfelt post about how much his Decco loves him. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the HBO Max star and his loved ones and hope that their love for each other remains as strong as ever.

Where is Tiffany Soithongsuk Now?

As it turns out, rock climbing is far from the only talent that Tiffany Soithongsuk possesses. Based in London, UK, the reality TV star is a Wellness and Fit-yoga Coach, a Speaker, an Actor, and TV Presenter, a Writer, and an Astrophysicist. The sheer diversity of her portfolio is nothing short of awe-inspiring and only adds to the admiration that she gets from the public. She is also the mind behind ClimbFlow, which teaches yoga to climbers in order to better their skills. Tiffany’s husband is also a climber who supported her throughout her time on the show and kept her spirits up during the harder days of the competition.

Where is Bradford “Brad” Lee Burns Now?

Hailing from Story, Wyoming, Bradford “Brad” Lee Burns performed impressively during his time in the competition before his exit. “There was no failure in this experience. We all walked away a better person. I see that as success on every avenue,” he stated while talking about his experience. Having graduated from high school in 2018, the reality TV star obtained his bachelor’s degree in Cell Biology and Neuroscience from the University of Montana in May 2022. He now works as a Rock Climbing Guide and is affiliated with Professional Climbing Guides Institute(PCGI). As of writing, Brad frequently travels between Story, Montana’s Bozeman, and Idaho’s Sun Valley.

Where is Mario Randall Stanley Now?

As of writing, Mario Randall Stanley lives in Dallas, Texas, and is an avid rock climber. He has also been the host of the podcast named Sends And Suffers since April 2022. Additionally, Mario is the Owner of HighPoint Expeditions and serves as the Competitive Rock Climbing Coach and Manager for Summit Climbing. His work has also allowed him to work alongside brands like Organic Climbing, Beyond Clothing, and Kaya. The reality TV star is also known for creating short-form content, which includes reacting to rock-climbing videos.

Where is Maiza Lima Now?

Along with her husband, Maiza Lima is based in Great Falls, Montana. Hailing from Brazil, the climber moved to the USA at the age of 17 and gained her American citizenship in August 2022. The reality TV star has continued to push herself and prove her mettle in the field of rock climbing. As of writing, she is affiliated with various sports-based brands like Marmot, Black Diamond Equipment, La Sportiva North America, and Gnarly Nutrition. The climber is also partnered with Maxim Ropes, Hest, and She Moves Mountains. Apart from being an accomplished athlete, Maiza is also active in the modeling industry and has been on the cover of publications like Climbing Magazine and Go Outside.

Where is April Fulton Welch Now?

Even though April Fulton Welch was the first one to be eliminated among the 10 climbers in season 1 of ‘The Climb,’ she gained much love from the viewers, who could not help but respect her passion and dedication. The climber lives in the Scottish town of Bonnyrigg in the UK and maintains an unshakeable love for rock climbing. In Movember 2022, she celebrated her 27th anniversary with her husband, Reuben Welch, and the couple has two daughters. When not scaling challenging rocks, April likes to create content for platforms like TikTok.

