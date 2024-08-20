The Conners Season 7 Starts Filming in September in Los Angeles

The everyday misadventures of the Conner family will once again unfold in the City of Angels! The filming of the seventh season of ABC’s sitcom ‘The Conners‘ will begin in the City of Angels this September. Bruce Helford, who developed the series with Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan as a sequel to the famed series ‘Roseanne,’ continues to serve as the showrunner. The upcoming installment is the show’s final season, and it will comprise six episodes.

The sixth season finale, titled ‘Less Money, More Problems,’ set the stage for major changes as the family prepares for a significant farewell in 2025. Mark (Ames McNamara) learns he’s been accepted into the University of Chicago thanks to Becky (Lecy Goranson) but faces financial challenges in pursuing his dream. After struggling with a car repossession job and taking a questionable gig as an illegal hacker, Mark hides the truth from Darlene (Sara Gilbert). Meanwhile, Darlene plans to leave her cafeteria job and help Harris (Emma Kenney) find a new apartment. Becky decides to have Tyler (Sean Astin) move in with her and Darlene instead of moving out herself, setting up intriguing new dynamics for the next installment.

In the seventh season, viewers can expect to see the aftermath of Mark’s risky decision to take on an illegal hacking job, a choice he made under financial pressure despite his acceptance into the University of Chicago. Darlene, believing Mark has found stability, is reassessing her own job situation at the cafeteria. The consequences of Mark’s actions will likely create tension and conflict, especially with Darlene’s growing disillusionment. As the Conners continue to navigate their working-class struggles, the upcoming installment promises to stay true to its realistic portrayal of their challenges, exploring how the family deals with these new developments and their ongoing efforts to improve their lives.

While ABC has yet to officially announce the cast of the upcoming season, it’s likely that the main cast members will return, including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner, Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, and Katey Sagal as Louise. Since the upcoming season is billed as the series finale, it could feature appearances of past cast members, though these have not been confirmed yet.

The sitcom’s previous seasons and the original series ‘Roseanne’ also used the backdrop of Los Angeles. The city was also a filming location for other long-running sitcoms such as ‘Young Sheldon‘ and ‘Modern Family.’

