The Doll Season 2: Will it Happen?

Helmed by Pawel Maslona, Netflix’s ‘The Doll,’ or ‘Lalka,’ tells the story of a wealthy businessman named Stanislaw Wokulski, who falls hopelessly in love with a young woman named Izabela Łęcka, who comes from a family of aristocrats. At a period where the powers of the aristocracy appear to be steadily waning, Stanislaw uses everything in his power to impress and charm Izabela, and before long, this turns into a blinding obsession. By the end of the Polish romance series, the two confess their feelings for each other, but circumstances force them to take on different paths. As Stanislaw fakes his death and bids Warsaw goodbye forever, Izabela boards a train out of the country, reflecting on all the elements of life that led her up to this point.

The Doll Season 1 Adapts the Entirety of Boleslaw Prus’ Classic Novel

Given that ‘The Doll’ adapts its source material all the way to the end within a single season, the chances of the show coming back for a second run are slim to none. The novel by Bolesław Prus is among the most iconic pieces of Polish literature, and to imagine a sequel to it from scratch would be a tall order. With the creators designing the show as a limited mini-series from the get-go, it is very unlikely that we will get a continuation of Stanislaw and Izabela’s journey. However, the fact that the ending of the show substantially diverges from its novel counterpart instills some hope in the possibility that there might be more of a story to tell.

Interestingly, the Netflix series adapts only one half of Prus’ sprawling novel, with the other half taking the form of a series of diary entries by Stanislaw’s friend and employee, Ignacy Rzecki. In these entries, we get a flashback to the years of 1848 and 1849, famously termed “Spring of Nations.” The period marked intense revolutionary activity in European nations, with pushback against conservative forms of thought and governance. Through Rzecki’s memories of participating in revolutionary wars, we also get a glimpse into Stanislaw’s early years and how he came to be the man we know. As such, there can be a potential spin-off to ‘The Doll,’ adapting one of the lesser discussed stretches of the original story.

A Hypothetical Season 2 of the Doll Can Reunite Stanislaw and Izabela

While season 1 of ‘The Doll’ more or less wraps up the complete story of Stanislaw and Izabela, there are still some new additions made by the writing team, which can be taken up for a sequel. For one, Izabela rejects the idea of joining a convent, and instead sneaks out on a train heading out of Poland. While we don’t know whether she is headed to Paris or New York, a second installment can continue her journey, specifically focusing on her progressive ambitions, be it through her writings or some other venture. The money she gives to the Ivy Magazine also helps it stay afloat and independent, and we can further zoom into the transformative effects its writings have on the zeitgeist, with or without Izabela’s presence.

For Stanislaw, the first season ends on a very positive note, as his team discovers oil at last. Given that we know how valuable the oil business eventually becomes, it is safe to say that Stanislaw is set to become wealthier and more powerful than ever before, especially with the fall of the aristocracy. However, given that he has faked his own death to make it all happen, he likely cannot return to Warsaw by himself ever again. This, then, raises the question of whether Stanislaw and Izabela will ever reunite, and perhaps continue their love stories. While the two may have set out on their own course, it is entirely possible that their paths may cross again, but the chances of a new season covering that story are nonetheless low.

Read More: The Doll Ending Explained: Do Stanislaw and Izabela End Up Together?