The Family Business Renewed For Season 5 at BET+

BET+ has renewed ‘The Family Business‘ for a fifth season. The filming of the same is set to restart in Los Angeles, California, this month. The crime drama series was crafted by Carl Weber, drawing inspiration from his bestselling book series.

Under the production leadership of Weber and Ernie Hudson, the crew of the show brings the fifth season to life with Nikaya D. Brown Jones serving as the showrunner. Adding to the dynamic team, Trey Haley takes on the dual role of producer and director, contributing to the seamless execution of the show’s narrative. Taking to Facebook, Weber shared that the new season was completed 40% before being interrupted by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In the fourth season finale of the show, the Duncans grapple with the aftermath of L.C.’s death, vowing to uncover the truth behind the responsible party. Simultaneously, the family contends with the repercussions of the Federal Reserve heist, striving to maintain the stability of their business and shield their loved ones from looming threats. Seeking answers, they turn to the enigmatic Mr. Jones, who reveals that the elusive killer, identified as The Ghost, is a professional hitman. As if that isn’t enough, the Duncans face mounting dangers from adversaries like the determined Mr. Smith, who is relentless in his pursuit to seize control of the family business, prompting the Duncans to employ all available resources to safeguard both their family and enterprise.

Anticipate a riveting blend of drama and suspense in the upcoming fifth round as the Duncans persist in maneuvering through the intricate web of the criminal underworld. Building on the events of the fourth season, which sees the Duncans’ power struggle with the rival Suarez family, the new season promises to delve into the concealed secrets and lies within the family, unveiling the depths to which they will go to safeguard their clandestine truths.

The fifth installment is anticipated to feature most of the main cast members but they are yet to be announced. The show’s original cast includes Ernie Hudson as patriarch Luther Duncan, Valarie Pettiford as matriarch Charlotte Duncan, Javicia Leslie as their daughter Paris Duncan, Armand Assante as Sal Dash, Darrin Henson as Orlando Duncan, Emilio Rivera as Alejandro Zuniga, Miguel A. Núñez Jr. as Harris Grant, etc.

Los Angeles remains at the forefront of entertainment production, highlighted by this year’s notable releases like David Fincher‘s ‘The Killer‘ and Christopher Nolan‘s ‘Oppenheimer‘ emerging from the region this year. While an official date remains undisclosed, one could reasonably anticipate season 5 to grace screens likely in Spring 2024.

