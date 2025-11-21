Is McCaffrey Dead? Why is Ciarán Hinds Not in The Family Plan 2?

Helmed by Simon Cellan Jones, Apple TV+’s ‘The Family Plan 2‘ takes place two years after the events of ‘The Family Plan.’ Dan’s past as a covert assassin is now a known fact within the Morgan family, and everyone has seemingly moved on to carve out their own life paths. Dan is not one to be left behind, either, and runs a high-end security company. However, the journey to getting here was far from easy, as it involved Dan coming face-to-face with his own father, McCaffrey, who happens to lead an entire syndicate of assassins. The first movie in this action comedy saga ends with Dan defeating McCaffrey and revealing his criminal background to the entire world, following which the patriarch is promptly put behind bars. As such, a contrast is created between the Morgans’ peaceful life in Buffalo city, and the nefarious plots silently brewing in the underworld, many of which are centered around McCaffrey’s predicament. SPOILERS AHEAD

McCaffrey’s Death in Prison Gives Way to Aidan’s Rise in The Family Plan 2

At the very beginning of ‘The Family Plan 2,’ we learn that McCaffrey died in prison, nearly two years after his incarceration. While Dan wishes to sweep his emotions under the rug, it is clear that he is affected by the news. At a dinner party with Jessica’s family, Nina’s article about McCaffrey’s criminal syndicate, which she wrote at the end of the original movie, is discussed, and everyone celebrates the old criminal’s death. Jessica and Dan, however, are awkwardly silent, implying that it is still a sensitive subject for them. Although we are never told how exactly McCaffrey died behind bars, it is likely that it was a natural death, as his narrative arc is already over. Instead, the thematic scope of the movie now expands to explore his legacy and how the army of assassins he has left in his wake might continue haunting Dan for some time to come.

McCaffrey’s death creates a power vacuum in the criminal realm, which is exactly what leads Aidan to make his grand move. As McCaffrey’s illegitimate son, he has somewhat of a claim to the throne, especially with his half-brother, Dan, wanting no part of the business. Aidan’s absence in the story for the first movie can be explained as him simply biding his time and waiting for his father’s death, as now the only obstacle that remains is Dan. After an intense tug of war for control of McCaffrey’s key, which grants access to all of his assets and data, Aidan wins the first round and assumes control of McCaffrey’s operations as his successor. Thus, the patriarch’s death allows for the story to tackle the next generation without having to make many changes to the previously established family dynamics. Additionally, it also makes McCaffrey a more believable figure in the larger narrative by directly tying him to the worldbuilding.

Scheduling Conflicts Might Have Contributed to Ciarán Hinds’ Absence in The Family Plan 2

In the original ‘The Family Plan,’ actor Ciarán Hinds’ brief but memorable presence as the grand antagonist ties every other narrative element together. As such, his absence in the sequel movie is bound to raise some questions. Although the creators haven’t confirmed any exact reasons as to why he did not reprise his role in the sequel, the most likely explanation is that McCaffrey’s death opens the ground for the introduction of a new antagonist to the story. To begin with, McCaffrey is in prison by the end of the original movie, and while there are many ways to reintegrate him into the storyline, his arc already has a fitting conclusion in place. On the other hand, in a hypothetical scenario where Hinds returned to the role, the movie could have explored Dan’s connections with his father in depth.

Another possible reason for McCaffrey being written out of the story can be Ciarán Hinds’ unavailability during the making of the movie. Notably, the actor was involved in a number of productions around the time ‘The Family Plan 2’ was being filmed, such as ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North,’ where he plays Dorrigo Evans, as well as the movies ‘Words of War’ and ‘Is This Thing On?’ As such, there is a good chance that the conflicting schedules rendered him unable to play McCaffrey for the sequel movie. However, given that McCaffrey’s death is an essential step in fleshing out Aidan’s character, Hinds’ absence in the second movie was likely an intentional choice on the creators’ end to make the transition between antagonists more seamless.

