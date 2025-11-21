Who is Omar? Who Plays Nina’s Boyfriend in The Family Plan 2?

At the start of Apple TV+’s ‘The Family Plan 2,’ which takes place two years after ‘The Family Plan,’ Dan Morgan enjoys a simple life with his family, especially now that assassin days are far behind him. However, with his children growing older and deciding on their own lifestyles, all Dan desires is a Christmas reunion. This brings him to a business trip cum family trip to London, which quickly goes wrong when a figure from his past comes knocking. Having found his match at last, Dan realizes that he must step back into the world of violence or risk losing everyone he cares for. In the process, he ends up meeting new allies, with Omar being one of them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Omar is Nina’s Parkour Specialist Boyfriend Who Woos the Entire Family

Omar joins the Morgan family’s shenanigans as Nina’s charming but mysterious boyfriend in ‘The Family Plan 2.’ Initially, Nina tries to keep her love story a secret from her family, knowing how paranoid Dan can get, and how critical everyone was of her previous relationship with Trevor. However, when they wind up at her house for a London trip sooner than she expected, there is no going around the truth. Omar’s first impression yields a mixed reaction from the family, as while Dan expresses immediate distrust, Jessica and Kyle are swayed quite easily. Here, we learn more about Omar, who is a French chef with a passion for parkour, and that reflects in his athletic physique. What Dan finds the most puzzling, however, is Omar’s readiness to refer to him as “daddy.” Still hoping to enjoy Christmas exclusively with his family, Dan starts out the movie a bit wary of Nina’s partner, but that soon changes.

It takes Omar no time to develop a bond with Nina’s siblings, Kyle and Max, and before long, he ends up doubling as an elder brother figure to them both. Kyle, who longs to get behind a keyboard again, finds little joy in touring through his mundane surroundings, but Omar widens his perspective by demonstrating how every surface can become a parkour arena once you look at it with the right pair of eyes. His skills impress little Max to the point that he makes an excited leap of faith, only to fall face-first and worry Dan further. Nonetheless, Omar’s infectious charm is undeniable, and although Dan consistently tries to push him out of family conversations, the young man manages to prove his worth time and time again. In the end, even his parkour skills come in handy, as he races through the rooftops and disables cameras at McCaffrey‘s mansion, allowing Dan to smoothly execute his plans.

Omar’s real moment to shine, however, comes shortly after, when Nina gets cornered by the police in the middle of the climate demonstration. While the entire event is constructed to create the perfect distraction for Aidan, police involvement threatens to ruin it. Instead, Omar takes charge of the situation by willingly damaging a car and redirecting all of the police attention. Later, when the Morgan family is detained for their criminal activity, it is Omar who comes to the rescue, revealing that his dad is a high-level Interpol officer with enough sway to let Dan and co walk free. The young man’s commitment to their cause appears to have flipped a switch in Dan’s head, as in the timeskip to 11 months later, we learn that he has fully embraced Omar as a part of the family, and in fact misses him during. Thanksgiving. Despite not being familiar with Dan’s past at all, Omar’s readiness to dive into trouble proves just how much he cares about Nina.

Actor Reda Elazouar’s Dedication to the Craft Makes Him the Perfect Fit for Omar

Omar is played by Reda Elazouar, a budding talent who is perhaps best known for his work as Beau in ‘Sex Education.’ Born to Moroccan parents, Elazouar spent his early childhood in South London before moving to Oman for three years. Following his return to the UK, he joined an actor-training company called RaAw London, where he refined his craft for the next four years. While he initially planned to pursue a degree in biomedicine and even got accepted at University College London, he instead decided to give his all to professional acting for an entire year, and the efforts soon paid off. Elazouar’s career on screen began with ‘The Little Drummer Girl,’ and there was no looking back after that. After making his mark with titles such as ‘EastEnders’ and ‘Baghdad Central,’ Elazouar found his breakthrough performance in ‘Pirates,’ with the role of Kidda.

Alongside his work in ‘Sex Education’ and ‘The Family Plan 2,’ Elazouar is also known for essaying Lapointe in the television series, ‘Maigret’. This diversity in his creative palette goes a long way in elevating his rendition of Omar, especially because of the nuances attached with it. Given that the character from France, Elazouar’s ability to speak French as well as Moroccan Arabic came in handy, leading to a number of comedic gems in the movie. Elazouar also developed his physical skillset for the role, as Omar’s most striking feature is his parkouring ability. The actor told Numéro Netherlands that his training for the movie included weeks of parkour, stunt, and boxing sessions, all of which helped him amp up the authenticity factor. As such, the movie was as much a chance to flex his acting prowess as it was to gain many new experiences for the young actor, all of which come together to make his performance resonate with the audience.

