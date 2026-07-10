The Five-Star Weekend Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

Hollis Shaw’s weekend getaway at Nantucket comes to an end with the conclusion of ‘The Five-Star Weekend.’ However, while Dru-Ann and Brooke take the ferry off the island, ready to make some drastic but important changes to their lives, the food blogger herself decides to stay behind. Learning the harsh truth about the real reason behind Gigi’s arrival in her life, as well as Matthew’s ultimate choice, introduces new, weird, and admittedly helpful nuances to the widow’s grieving process.

Yet, there’s always more work to be done in terms of her own journey of self-actualization and mending her relationship with her daughter, Caroline. Furthermore, between the start of something new with Jack and Tatum’s daunting diagnosis, there’s plenty keeping Hollis on the island. Yet, while the characters have more to explore, the show’s future itself remains up in the air. Although season 2 is only hypothetical for now, if a renewal comes soon enough, it could become a reality and reach the fans as early as 2028.

The Five-Star Weekend Leaves Plenty of Possibility Open For a Season 2

‘The Five-Star Weekend’ season 1 bases its plot points, characterizations, and overarching narrative on the eponymous Elin Hilderbrand novel from 2023. The book itself is a standalone with no sequel or future plans for a continuation, at least at the time of writing. Although the show remains largely faithful to its literary counterpart, it also exerts a few divergences, including a conclusion that leaves plenty of possibilities for a future continuation. For instance, at the end of the weekend, Hollis and her friends make a pact to meet up once again at the same time next year, suggesting the beginning of a ritualized annual vacation. Consequently, season 2 could potentially feature a time jump and follow the same group over the course of another weekend in Nantucket or elsewhere.

In a conversation with TV Insider, the show’s creator, Bekah Brunstetter, spoke about the possibility of continuing the story into season 2. She said, “I have all kinds (of ideas for ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ season 2). I kind of have to keep them locked in my vaults, in my Season 2 vault, but I will say for sure that these women are gonna be friends going forward, and they’re going to discover new friendships within that. I think Brooke and Dru-Ann are going to develop a new friendship. I think Hollis and Tatum are going to start being in each other’s lives in a more day-to-day basis. That could be really cool to explore.”

The Five-Star Weekend Might See the Departure of a Major Character

Since the central group of women is essential to the make-up of ‘The Five-Star Weekend,’ their return in a potential season 2 is all but confirmed. Characters like Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner), Dru-Ann Jones (Regina Hall), Tatum McKenzie (Chloë Sevigny), and Brooke Kirtley (D’Arcy Carden) are bound to make a comeback. However, the fifth wheel in this group, Gigi Ling, whom actress Gemma Chan brings to life, might not join them for their next adventure. The way season 1 ends, there’s no explicit need or likelihood for the pilot to remain a part of Hollis’ friend group.

Unfortunately, this makes the possibility of Chan’s exit more than likely. On the other hand, a number of other characters can be expected to reprise their roles. Hollis’ relationship with her daughter, Caroline (Harlow Jane), and her budding romance with Jack (Timothy Olyphant) could lead to the return of these characters. Likewise, others who occupy crucial spots in the lives of Hollis’ friends are also likely to return. These include characters like Sunny (Roberta Colindrez), Kyle (David Denman), Electra (Judy Greer), Aubrey (West Duchovny), and Officer Teddy Cooper (Morrison Keddie).

The Five-Star Weekend Season 2 Might Explore Tatum’s Cancer Journey

One of the most significant revelations that arrive at the end of ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ season 1 revolves around Tatum’s biopsy results regarding her recent breast cancer scare. She spends the entire weekend dreading the results of the test, stuck in an unsettling limbo. Unfortunately, the answer that awaits her on the other side isn’t preferable. Tatum learns that she indeed has breast cancer. However, it’s discovered to be benign. While this lowers the risk of a terminal diagnosis, it still sets her up for an uphill medical battle. Fortunately, Tatum has her loving partner, Kyle, her daughter, Aubrey, and her best friend, Hollis, beside her for eternal love and support.

In an interview with Decider, actress Chloë Sevigny spoke about where this storyline might take her character in the future. She said, “I think (with) Tatum, yes, having to struggle with that news (of the cancer diagnosis), and who knows which direction that could go? But I also feel like Tatum will probably get the travel bug…I think she has a desire to get off the island, and explore the world, and meet new people. I think a lot of her guards have come down, and I think that she’s open to new experiences, and I think that could pave the way as much as any other storyline in the book.” Therefore, fans can expect Tatum’s cancer journey or its aftermath to become a significant basis for her continued storyline in a potential season 2.

Read More: Is Hollis Shaw Based on a Real Influencer? Is Hungry with Hollis a Real Account? Is Everyday Special a Real Cookbook?