The Hills Cast: Where Are They Now?

Following the personal and professional lives of young men and women in Los Angeles, ‘The Hill’ focused initially on Lauren Conrad’s journey in the fashion industry. The show was released in 2006 on MTV and showcased glitz and glamour. The series did not just follow the professional and personal lives of young people in Los Angeles but also set the precursor for a generation of culture embedded in fashion and aesthetics to boom.

With a carefree premise that didn’t rely heavily on drama, ‘The Hills’ was one of the many reality television shows that people find hard to forget. The reality television show’s widespread acclaim even earned it a reboot called ‘The Hils: New Beginnings.’ Naturally, many must be wondering where the group of friends living fashionable lives are now. So, if you’re also wondering where’s the cast of ‘The Hills’, worry not because we’ve got all the answers!

Where is Lauren Conrad Now?

Delving deep into Lauren Conrad’s career and relationship, ‘The Hills’ featured Conrad until her exit after season 5 in 2009. The reality TV star had originally attributed her exit to exploring other career options. However, in the ‘With Whit’ podcast with former castmate Whitney Port, Lauren Conrad opened up and said that she needed to emotionally recover from her time on the reality show and, as such, moved out of Los Angeles.

It wasn’t long before Conrad became a fashion mogul and launched her lifestyle brand. From a designer, Conrad catapulted into sharing her tips on cooking, crafting, fashion, beauty, and decor on her website. Over time, she has also expanded in jewelry, accessories, ornaments, and fragrances. While her brand can be found exclusively at Kohl’s, it was her writing journey that fans engaged with immensely.

After signing multiple book deals with Harper Collins, Lauren released a series of young adult novels and became a New York Times best-selling author. In addition to her ventures, Conrad also dabbles in philanthropy and founded The Little Market, a non-profit for women empowerment.

In 2014, Lauren tied the knot with lawyer and musician William Tell. The couple had first met onstage at Tell’s concert when Lauren was just 16. However, it wasn’t until they were introduced to each other on a blind date ten years later that sparks flew. The couple shares two sons in addition to a flourishing career.

Where is Audrina Patridge Now?

Audrina and Lauren’s close friendship had been predominant throughout the seasons. Unlike Conrad, Partridge had been a cast member of ‘The Hills’ till the end. After the show ended, Partridge appeared on ABC’s ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ The reality TV personality also acted in ‘Sorority Row’ and hosted the NBC travel show ‘1st Look.’

Audrina also starred in ‘The Hils: New Beginnings’, the reboot of the original series in 2019, which ran for two seasons. Partridge has also released a memoir, ‘Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.’ She now hosts a weekly podcast titled, ‘Was it real? The Hills Rewatch’ along with former castmates.

On the personal front, Audrina Patridge married Corey Bohan in November 2016. The couple had a daughter the very same year. However, tensions soon arose when Patridge filed for a divorce and a temporary restraining order claiming an alleged domestic violence incident. The court also granted her full custody of her daughter that year.

Where is Whitney Port Now?

After interning with Lauren Conrad in Teen Vogue, Whitney Port had also become a major presence in ‘The Hills.’ After the show ended, Port also starred in the spin-off series featured in New York called ‘The City.’ It was here that Whitney Port met her now-husband Tim Rosenman, who was an associate producer for the show.

The couple tied the knot in 2015, and Port gave birth to their child in 2017. The reality television star now hosts a podcast titled ‘With Whit’, has written a book called, ‘True Whit: Designing a Life of Style, Beauty and Fun’, and even runs her own brand featuring fashion, design, lifestyle products, and accessories.

Where is Heidi Montag Now?

While Heidi and Lauren’s friendship had set the pace for the show at the start of ‘The Hills, ’ their emerging rivalry involving Spencer Pratt had become the reason for their estrangement. Despite the estrangement between the two friends, Heidi still tied the knot with Spencer Pratt on the show in 2008. Even though they faced a rough patch and were on the cusp of divorce, the two still managed to rehash their relationship and renewed their vows in 2010.

After the show ended, Montag starred in movies like, ‘Just Go With It’ and ‘Assassin 33 A.D.’ She was also a cast member in the reboot of the original ‘The Hills.’ After welcoming her second son in November 2022, Heidi Montag opened up about her interest in real estate and how she’s tired of waiting for work from reality television.

Where is Kristin Cavallari Now?

The infamous love triangle between Kristen Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, and Stephen Colletti on ‘Laguna Beach’ had stirred a lot of drama. Cavallari had joined ‘The Hills’ as a guest on season 5 before assuming a permanent cast member role on season 6 after Lauren Conrad left the show.

The star had tied the knot with former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler in 2013 and welcomed three children. On the profession front, Kristin Cavallari went on to acclaim by establishing her fashion and lifestyle empire with a jewellery and skincare line called Uncommon James in 2017. Cavallari is also a bestselling non-fiction author.

After Cavallari divorced her husband in 2020, she went on to date Tyler Cameron from ‘The Bachelor’ for a while. The star regularly guests on popular podcasts like ‘Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe’, ‘The Bellas Podcast’ and even launched a ‘Laguna Beach’ rewatch podcast with Stephen Colleti in 2022, titled ‘Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.’

Where is Lo Bosworth Now?

Also a ‘Laguna Beach’ cast member, Lo Bosworth had continued her role in entertainment through ‘The Hills.’ However, she soon veered away from television and established Love Wellness, a feminine body care brand, in 2016. Inspired by her own health concerns, Bosworth launched her brand with a mission to cater to women’s personal care.

Bosworth also launched her YouTube channel and a personal website to focus heavily on content creation instead of relying on television for her next break. She is also the author of non-fiction books and continues to strive to create mission-driven products that focus on women’s bodies. Bosworth’s transition from entertainment to entrepreneurship is lauded by many. On the personal front, the CEO chooses to keep her dating history under wraps.

Where is Stephanie Pratt Now?

Sister to Spencer Pratt, Stephanie became one of the main cast in season 4 due to her closeness to Lauren Conrad and her role as a mediator between Spencer, Heidi, and Lauren. After the show’s conclusion, Stephanie became a prominent face on UK reality television and even launched a podcast titled ‘Prattcast.’

She appeared on shows like ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and ‘Made in Chelsea.’ While Pratt had starred in the first season of the reboot ‘The Hills: New Beginnings, she didn’t return for the show’s last season and returned to London. Pratt keeps her personal life under wraps but still shares her dog Max’s photos on Instagram regularly.

