The Irrational Season 2 Kicks off Shooting in Vancouver in March

The shooting of the second season of NBC’s crime drama series ‘The Irrational‘ is all set to commence in Vancouver, British Columbia, in March. Arika Lisanne Mittman, who created the show, continues to serve as the showrunner with Maja Vrvilo on board as a director.

In the first installment, behavioral science expert Professor Alec Mercer delves into a series of complex cases. Mercer and his team get involved in several assignments, ranging from a murder case in which the confessional culprit’s story seemed incomplete to a time-sensitive investigation associated with his poisoned journalist friend CJ. They also navigate a plane crash mystery and tackle a kidnapping with hidden family dynamics. Mercer’s first date with Rose transforms into a 24-hour investigation involving a forged masterpiece, while personal relationships are strained post-divorce. The season concludes with Mercer confronting his own traumatic past in a case involving a young burn victim and arson, while Phoebe and Rizwan compete for a pivotal research grant.

In the second season, anticipate a continuation of Mercer’s behavioral science exploits. As Mercer and his team delve into new high-stakes cases, the viewers can expect an intriguing blend of complex mysteries, emotional challenges, and personal revelations. The season promises to unravel further layers of Mercer’s enigmatic past, adding depth to his character as he confronts new obstacles in crime-solving. With a compelling mix of suspense, intricate investigations, and evolving relationships, Season 2 is poised to deliver another gripping chapter in Mercer’s pursuit of justice through the lens of behavioral science.

The main cast of the show includes Jesse L. Martin as Mercer, Maahra Hill as Marisa, Arash DeMaxi playing Rizwan, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, and Travina Springer as Kylie. In the second installment, they are expected to return, bringing continuity to their respective characters. Additionally, recurring cast members such as Brian King (Agent Jace Richards) and Karen David (Rose Dinshaw) may return as well.

NBC greenlit the installment along with renewing ‘Found’ for a second season. “These shows are a testament to the incredibly passionate work of our showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll (‘Found’) and Arika Lisanne Mittman (‘The Irrational’), both of whom have executed their visions flawlessly,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “A huge thank you to the talented cast, producers, and crews for their tireless commitment and dedication, which has clearly paid off with audiences making these series must-see television on both NBC and the next day on Peacock,” Katz.

Vancouver, the principal location of the sophomore installment, also hosted the filming of the first season. The city is a significant location of popular productions such as ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ and ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.’

