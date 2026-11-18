In ‘The Law of Beasts,’ Anna Bersz leads the series as the investigator who brought the serial killer, Satan from Piotrków, to justice. The story begins in 1988, when a group of young boys falls victim to the grasp of the same killer. When Major Anna Bersz takes on the case, she must rise above the rumors and paranoia that have taken over the city in order to get to the bottom of the actual truth. However, even once she tracks down the killer, Mariusz Trynkiewicz, and ensures his conviction, half the battle still awaits her 25 years later. In 2014, the killer’s prison sentence nears its end, opening up the possibility of his release. As a result, Anna, older, wiser, and with a more senior post, rushes to work behind the scenes to create legislation that would prevent Mariusz from ever walking free. The series itself is a true-story-inspired endeavor that sets out to explore the reality of Mariusz Trynkiewicz’s case. Yet along the way, the project ends up employing certain functionalities of its own.

Major Anna Bersz is a Fictional Element in a True Crime Story

‘The Law of Beasts’ finds a tangible basis in the real-life story of the Polish serial killer Mariusz Trynkiewicz, the investigation into his crimes, his arrest, and the unique nature of his criminal conviction. The killer, a physical education teacher, had a history of violence and abuse against minors when he was released from his initial prison sentence to take care of his ill mother. However, in 1988, he abused his freedom to lure four young boys, Wojciech Pryczek, Artur Krawczyński, Tomasz Łojek, and Krzysztof Kaczmarek, into his apartment in Piotrków. Trynkiewicz killed all four children and hid their remains in the woods. The discovery of the remains of three of these victims became the first real breakthrough in the official investigation by the authorities.

However, notably, this investigation was not headed by a Citizens’ Militia Major named Anna Bersz. Anna is a fictionalized creation of the series who remains confined within the on-screen boundaries of the show. In real life, the investigation was led by a different law enforcement officer and their department. Furthermore, there are no records that suggest an officer from this initial investigation went on to earn a top brass spot in the Central Bureau to lead the subsequent charge for the Beast Law in 2014. Additionally, while the series’ depiction of Anna’s investigation remains connected to the actual development of Trynkiewicz’s criminal case, creative liberties are taken at various points in the story. For instance, in the show, Anna learns about Mariusz and his pedophilic past through a one-night stand. In real life, Jerzy Szymański, a standard-bearer of the Citizens’ Militia, is credited with bringing Trynkiewicz’s file to the lead investigators’ radar.

Ultimately, Anna’s character is rendered a work of fiction that takes composite inspiration from the real-life investigators and law enforcement officials who were involved in Trynkiewicz’s 1988 and 2014 cases. By amalgamating these different stories into a single character, the series retains a sense of continuity and familiarity, keeping the narrative streamlined. Additionally, it allows the project to delve into a complex scrutiny of the professional and ethical predicaments presented in Trynkiewicz’s case without an obligation to biographical accuracy. Consequently, along with moving the story forward, the character also becomes a vessel for thematic exploration of ideas like fear, guilt, self-righteousness, and more. In the end, despite her fictionality, Anna’s roots in reality help her inform the series’ sense of realism and historical accuracy.

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