The Law of the Jungle Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Law of the Jungle‘ is an exciting survival reality show that brings together 12 contestants who are expected to survive in the jungle with limited resources. While surviving is a challenge in itself, the contestants are divided into two groups, who compete against each other in various activities. Besides, while occasional purges decide who gets eliminated, the show gives each contestant an opportunity to betray their team for additional monetary rewards. Season 1 of ‘The Law in the Jungle’ introduced us to several interesting contestants, including multimedia artist Adrian Andres, businessman John Guts, and Gymnast Gina Torres, among others. Thus, with the season now behind us, let’s find out where the cast is nowadays, shall we?

Where Is Sandy Padilla Now?

Sandy was quite enthusiastic about the opportunity to appear on the show. Yet, her run was short-lived, as she was the first to be eliminated after her group lost the purge challenge. At present, Sandy is based out of Mexico City, Mexico, where she earns a living as a fitness trainer. Besides being employed by the fitness studio Fever Club as a master trainer, Sandy also works as a brand manager for the same organization. Moreover, we are happy to report that the reality star is a proud mother of two and has built a happy life with her loved ones.

Where Is Fabian Camberos Now?

Fabian had a promising run on the survival reality show and claimed he wanted to live a dream life with the prize money. Yet, he became the second contestant to be eliminated from the competition. Once filming wrapped, Fabian returned to his everyday life and embraced privacy. To this day, he prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, although we know he currently earns a living as a food vendor.

Where Is Cesar Morales Now?

Cesar had an interesting strategy in place, as he was pretty wary of letting others know about his profession. In fact, he was even ready to lie about being a model in real life. Nevertheless, Cesar, who was the third contestant to be eliminated, currently resides in Mexico, where he earns a living as a polygraphist. Moreover, from the looks of it, he is an experienced pilot and an avid traveler.

Where Is Zoe Joffre Now?

Zeo Joffre appeared quite confident about her chances of survival in the wilderness. She also knew that her co-contestants had to depend on teamwork to progress. However, as fate would have it, Zoe’s team lost a purge challenge, and she was voted to be eliminated, making her the fourth contestant to leave the show. While Zoe currently earns a living as an actress and model, she is also the fundraising coordinator for the NGO It Gets Better Mexico. Besides, she is responsible for establishing her own organization Somos Humanos AC and is happily married to Omar Hazael.

Where Is John Guts Now?

Initially, John Guts appeared to be quite friendly, and even he built a strong connection with Layla Neri. However, as the season progressed, people realized that John was only interested in money and had no qualms about betraying his team for additional rewards. Hence, most of the remaining contestants were happy when Johgn became the fifth person to be eliminated from the show. While John introduced himself as a businessman on the show, he is associated with MTVLA and is a popular TV star. Besides, he is also an aspiring singer and has several original singles to his name.

Where Is Layla Neri Now?

While on the show, Layla claimed to be from the hood and insisted that she would do anything to secure victory. She was also looking forward to helping her family with the prize money. However, luck was not on her side, as she became the sixth person to be eliminated from the show. At present, Layla has a pretty decent fan following on Instagram and appears to be a rap and hip-hop enthusiast. Although it is unclear if she is involved in a full-time profession, we do know that she is a student of Mexican history who aspires to be a teacher in the future.

Where Is Paola Michelle Now?

Paola Michelle was pretty friendly from the very beginning and revealed that her nickname was “Polilla,” or Moth in Spanish. Besides, she even went on to form great connections with a few of her co-contestants but became the seventh contestant to be eliminated from the show. At present, Paola describes herself as a vegan and an antispecist feminist. Additionally, she is a vocal advocate for human rights and earns a living as a Twerk Teacher.

Where Is Josué Villanueva Now?

One of the five finalists, Josue, and his co-contestants, voted that they should take on the final task as a team. In fact, Josue encouraged proper teamwork throughout the competition and was against the idea of betraying his group for extra rewards. Eventually, he was crowned one of the winners of season 1. At present, Josue is based out of Guadalajara, Mexico, and earns a living as a circus artist and a parkour athlete. Besides, he is also into woodworking and owns a small carpentry workshop. While Josue is pretty open to sharing his stunts and creations on social media, we wish him the best for the years ahead.

Where Is Gina Torres Now?

Gina proved to be a worthy team member from the beginning, as she never hesitated to give her all. She also denied the offer of sabotaging her group in exchange for monetary rewards and was a part of the five finalists who were all deemed winners in the end. At present, Gina resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, and shares a warm bond with her loved ones, especially her sister, Priscila Torres Tovar. Besides, she earns a living as a cyclist and gymnast and is currently managed by Mia Fitness and Mediatility. On top of it, Gina is a fitness enthusiast as well as an avid traveler, and we wish her the best for the years to come.

Where Is Adrian Andres Now?

Initially, Adrian Andres appeared quite taken by the idea of betraying one’s team to earn monetary rewards. In fact, he went so far as to lose deliberately in order to sabotage his team’s performance, which made him a villain in his co-contestants eyes. However, with time, Adrian realized the value of teamwork and agreed to face the final task along with the other finalists, who were all crowned winners. Currently, Adrian is based out of Mexico City, Mexico, and earns a living as a multimedia artist. He is also a vocal advocate for human rights and LGBTQ+ issues and is part of La Biblia Drag, a multidisciplinary creative agency. Additionally, Adrian hosts the popular podcast ‘La Manzana de Adrián,’ which is produced by Escándala!

Where Is Bruce Santillan Now?

Bruce was pretty dedicated to his team from the beginning and was against betraying them for additional rewards. However, he was worried about his limited puzzle-solving ability and compensated for it with his physicality and strength. As a result, Bruce became a valuable team member and was crowned one of the winners in the end. At present, Bruce is based out of Guadalajara, Baja California, Mexico, and is a member of the musical group Wapayasos y Horripicosos. Additionally, he does some modeling on the side and is a professionally trained Tae kwon do artist. Besides, Bruce also appears to be a fitness enthusiast, and we hope he finds success in his future endeavors.

Where Is Leslie Gallardo Now?

Leslie was a promising contestant from the very beginning and was always ready to make sacrifices for her team. She was also pretty vocal about tackling the final challenge as a team, which helped all five finalists become winners. Currently, Leslie is a rather sought-after talent in the modeling industry, and she divides her time between Mexico and Cuba. Besides, while she is affiliated with the talent management group, ServicioDeAgencia, fans will recognize her from her appearance on ‘Acapulco Shore,’ and the 2018 5th Annual MTV Millennial Awards, where she worked as a pink carpet host. On top of it, Leslie is also a pretty successful social media influencer, and we hope success never eludes her in the future.

