The Lowdown Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

Hulu’s mystery drama show ‘The Lowdown’ follows an intriguing mystery to its satisfying end in season 1. The story starts off with the mysterious death of Dale Washberg. The man belongs to an influential, generational family in Tulsa and has a brother who is running for his re-election as the city’s Governor. Although everyone else writes the death off as a suicide, citizen reporter and certified “truthstorian” Lee Raybon finds a cryptic letter from Dale that suggests his death was a result of an overarching devious plot at play.

Thus, it isn’t long before the protagonist throws himself into a dangerous investigation that ultimately unravels the thread between the Washberg land, a neo-nazi church, and a familial conspiracy. Although the season comes to a natural and fulfilling conclusion, the nature of Lee’s character and his eternal pursuit of the truth is bound to leave fans wondering about the possibility of a second season. Unfortunately, the series hasn’t received an official greenlight yet. Even so, if the renewal arrives soon enough, the show could return with another season as early as 2027.

The Lowdown Would Likely Follow a New Mystery in Season 2

‘The Lowdown’ season 1 circled around a specific mystery regarding the Wsshbergs and their roots in Tulsa. Throughout the season, the narrative intermixes the progression of Lee’s inquisitive investigation, his own personal character development, and builds the world around his story. As such, by the end, the fans get closure on a number of storylines while plenty of other narrative threads remain open-ended, leaving space for future development. Since the mystery around Dale Washberg’s death resolves itself, with other important players like Donald, Chutto, and Frank, arriving at their tale’s personal conclusions, it’s unlikely that a future season would center around a similar premise.

Instead, fans can expect Lee and his connections to remain at the center of the story, while the specifics of his case will continue to change. If season 2 takes this approach, pitching a new mystery for the reporter/bookstore owner to solve, the series will retain its thematic resemblance to a crime novel, where the hero faces brand new complications with each new installment. Yet, while the specifics of Lee’s misadventures might change, the intimate connection that the tale sports with the city of Tulsa and its history will likely remain. Furthermore, similar to how Season 1 expands Lee’s understanding of the responsibility that comes with pursuing the truth, a potential Season 2 will likely feature some sort of overarching lesson for the hero, underscoring his experiences as a journalist.

The Lowdown Season 2 Will Feature a Mix of New and Old Characters

The narrative of ‘The Lowdown’ retains space for new and exciting stories to be told within a familiar baseline framework. Consequently, if the series continues to expand with future seasons, there are bound to be some changes in the ensemble cast. For instance, the chances of Kyle MacLachlan’s Donald Washberg and Jeanne Tripplehorn’s Betty Jo returning as central characters remain slim. The same goes for actors behind the characters entrenched in the Washberg/One Well storyline. However, on the flipside, there are certain core characters whose return can be expected in season 2.

Ethan Hawke’s protagonist character, Lee Raybon, is an obvious addition to this group. Similarly, those sporting close relationships to Lee are more likely to make a comeback for season 2. This will likely include the reporter’s family, Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and Rafael Casal (Johnny). Likewise, the Hoot Owl Bookstores and other everyday Tulsa residents who are involved in Lee’s adventures might also reprise their roles in the story. This includes characters like Marty (Keith David), Ray (Michael Hitchcock), Deidra (Siena East), Lawyer Dan (Macon Blair), Henry (Jude Barnett), and Waylon (Cody Lightning).

The Lowdown Will Further Explore Lee and Francis’ Dynamic in Season 2

One of the most integral aspects of the emotional arc in ‘The Lowdown’ stems from Lee’s relationship with his daughter, Francis. The reporter shares custody of the kid with her mother, Samantha. Throughout season 1, Francis proves to be a nifty little helper in her father’s investigation as she continues to learn from Lee. In turn, she teaches the latter much about life as well through her own unique perspective. This dynamic adds a nuanced characterization to Lee, exploring his relationship with the responsibility of fatherhood and how to balance it alongside his own personal passions.

Ethan Hawke expanded upon this aspect of his character. He told Collider, “That’s the pulse of the show. That’s who you’re doing it for. If your passion is the truth in storytelling, then who are you doing it for? You’re doing it for your kids. You’re doing it for the future. He’s (Lee is) a truthstorian. How does the past impact the present, which shapes the future? Francis, his daughter, is the future. She’s the reason he’s doing it all. At the same time, sometimes the behavior is hurting her. That collision is the stuff of real life.” In the same interview, creator Sterlin Harjo reinforced the significance of this dynamic, emphasizing how it would continue to remain at the center of the series in the event of future seasons.

