Is Texas by the Tail a Real Book? Is Jim Thompson a Real Crime Novelist?

‘The Lowdown‘ is a noir crime drama with conspiratorial bad guys and a sleuthy detective with a penchant for getting roughed up. The protagonist, Lee Raybon, is a people’s journalist whose writing efforts are more to sate his own devotion to uncovering the truth rather than any financial gains. Thus, he never shies away from boldly airing out society’s dirty laundry, even when it means delving into the dark past of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s most influential family, the Washbergs. However, days after the article came out, Dale Washberg passed away. Although the authorities believe the death to be a result of suicide, Lee suspects a more nefarious plot at play when he finds a note tucked away inside the departed heir’s collection of Jim Thompson novels. As a result, the crime novelist and his ‘Texas by the Tail’ book become integral to the beginning of a more widespread, menacing conspiracy. However, in Lee Raybon’s fictionalized world, is there any real-life basis to these narrative elements?

The Lowdown References Real-Life Crime Novelist Jim Thompson and His Work

‘The Lowdown’ remains ripe with multiple pop-culture references, whether through cinema, poetry, or other media. However, a majority of such references arguably find a literary basis, given Lee’s formal occupation as a rare book store owner. Whether on or off a case, the journalist is always interested in a good book, which is what compels him to check out Dale Washberg’s personal library during his estate sale. Thus, he comes across ‘Texas by the Tail,’ the crime novel where the older man had hidden away a note. Furthermore, he learns that other Jim Thompson works in the old office are housing more notes that have clues that promise to unearth the truth behind the older Washberg’s death.

Jim Thompson is a real crime novelist who has penned numerous fiction novels, including ‘Texas by the Tail.’ The book, first published in 1965, centers around a man named Mitch Corley, who is looking for a getaway and a quick buck. As a result, he and his girlfriend, Red, the latter of whom is unaware of the existence of her boyfriend’s wife, arrive in Texas to try their luck at the cards. Nonetheless, trouble is only a few steps behind. Like other Thompson novels, ‘Texas by the Tail’ is also known for its depiction of a hard-boiled protagonist and his noir-style misadventures. As a result, the inclusion of this book, and by extension, the author, adds a meta nod to the overarching genre of crime fiction, especially of the noir variety.

Thompson’s work remains instrumental to the cultural perception and appreciation of the crime-noir genre. Over the years, many of his novels have been adapted for the screen, adding to the visual aesthetics of the genre. Some of these include memorable titles like ‘The Grifters,’ ‘After Dark, My Sweet,’ and ‘The Kill-Off,’ which were all based on eponymous novels. Furthermore, the author was also known for his work as a screenwriter, notably on projects like Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Paths of Glory’ and ‘The Killing.’ Interestingly enough, Thompson was also favored as an author by Ethan Hawke, the lead actor and executive producer on ‘The Lowdown.’

In a conversation with TV Insider, Hawke spoke about his fondness for Thompson’s work. He said, “I (Hawke’s character, Lee) talk so much about the novelist Jim Thompson in (the show), and I’d read a ton of Jim Thompson in my early 20s, ‘The Killer Inside Me, ‘The Getaway,’ ‘South of Heaven.’ I had like a geek-out phase where I read a bunch of his books. But I hadn’t actually read one in 25 years or something like that. So when we wrapped (the filming for the show), I had this weird guilt about that, that I hadn’t read one. So I read ‘Pop. 1280,’ and it’s genius!” Thus, it seems the actor behind Lee’s character is as much a fan of Thompson and his novels as the fictionalized journalist himself.

