The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Is Susie Gay? Were She and Hedy Together?

Prime Video’s ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ follows the story of a housewife who discovers her talent for standup after her husband leaves her for his secretary. The night Joel tells her about the affair, Midge gets drunk and rants out in front of the audience, which is witnessed by Susie Myerson. As Midge later says, Susie sees a nervous breakdown and turns into a career, a life. She changes everything for Midge, and in turn, for herself.

While the show delves into the intricacies of Midge’s life and romance, we don’t get to know much about Susie, especially her love life. The fifth season finally confirms the nature of her sexuality and why we’ve never seen a love interest for her. Here’s everything you need to know about Susie. SPOILERS AHEAD

Is Susie Gay?

Due to her androgynous wardrobe and her complete disinterest in dressing up in expensive dresses and whatnot, people often saw Susie as a man. At the beginning of Midge’s career, people often think that her manager is a man, and it takes a little time for them to notice Susie, who is extremely unbothered by how people see her. She is singularly focused on getting her client’s career on track, and for the entirety of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ this is what she dedicates her life to.

It isn’t just Midge. Susie dedicates herself to every client she has, often seeking them out from the places no one is looking and then turning them into stars. She is so absorbed in her profession that it seems like she has no time for personal matters. In the fourth season, Midge becomes concerned and curious about her and takes her to a lesbian bar hoping to play matchmaker for her agent. However, Susie brushes her off, saying that her sexuality and personal life are no one’s business.

In the fifth season, when Hedy Ford is introduced, we get a hint about Susie’s previous romantic relationships. It is hinted that there is bad blood between them, and it was caused due to Hedy’s betrayal. She wants to patch up with Susie, but the latter doesn’t want anything to do with her, revealing the scale of her heartbreak. Midge doesn’t know about this, so when she discovers that Susie knows Hedy Ford, she forces Susie to make Hedy convince Gordon to get her on the show. Despite not wanting to, Susie asks Hedy for the favor, and the next day, she confesses to Midge about her relationship with Hedy.

Why Did Susie and Hedy Break Up?

When Susie was in college, she met Hedy. They were worlds apart, with Hedy being the rich girl who liked to dress up, have her hair done, and go to classy places, while Susie didn’t like any of that. It was an “opposites attract” thing, and Susie and Hedy fell in love despite their differences. They even planned for their future, like moving to Egypt and adopting ugly children, among other things. However, they broke up in junior year.

Hedy’s mother found out about their relationship, or she got the hint that her daughter was gay. So, she took Hedy to Paris and forced her to get engaged to a man. This pressure from her family led Hedy to break up with Susie, which not only broke her heart but also convinced her that there was no point in loving anyone if things were going to end so disastrously for her every time. Hedy didn’t marry that man, but she did move on and eventually settled down with Gordon, who tells Midge that his marriage is complicated.

Hedy is in an open marriage, which allows her to be in other relationships while being Gordon Ford’s wife to the world. Susie, however, is not interested in such arrangements. After the breakup with Hedy, she moved to New York to focus on her life and career. Her professional life is all that mattered to her now. She didn’t want to open up to someone else only to have her heart broken again. This is why she keeps things strictly professional with all of her clients. Despite her friendship with Midge, it takes years for Susie to tell her about Hedy and their past. She reveals that she will never fall in love again, and true to her word, she never settles down with anyone.

