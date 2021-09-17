The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

After such a poignant end of the first season, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are back for season 2 of ‘The Morning Show. The sophomore season picks up right where the inaugural season ended and depicts the events after the network cut off their feed. It then expands and includes arguably the most impactful thing since World War II, the COVID19 pandemic. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The season 2 premiere, titled ‘The Least Favorite Year,’ begins with UBA in utter chaos. Alex and Bradley have locked themselves in a dressing room as they start to realize the possible repercussions of what they have done. Alex eventually leaves with her assistants, but before she does so, she tells Bradley to call her whenever she needs her. Meanwhile, Cory (Billy Crudup) meets with the board. It is revealed that Fred has been placed only on administrative leave, despite encouraging the behavior of Mitch and others like him. the board tells Cory that he has been fired, prompting him to declare that in his odd and eccentric way that he is fighting for the soul of the universe.

After the opening credits, the episode depicts the deserted streets of Manhattan, implying that the lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus is in effect. The narrative then shifts three months back. It’s New Year’s Eve. 8 months have passed since Alex and Bradley went on air together and exposed Fred and the network. Not long after, Alex has an emotional breakdown. She quits her job and moves to a small town in Maine, where she chops off her logs and works on her book.

This left Bradley to deal with the issues with the show on her own. The ratings declined, and she went through several of the prospective co-anchors. The current one, Eric (Hasan Minhaj), seems to be better than the rest. They perform a musical number together, which the audience seems to love. When the evening newscaster at UBA is fired after being accused of emotionally abusing his staff, Bradley thinks this is her chance and tries to get the evening gig.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of changes among the executives as well. The President of UBA is now Stella Bak (Greta Lee), who also happens to be the youngest President in the history of UBA. Cory is still at UBA and now has more power and influence than ever. However, Fred seems to be missing. It’s possible that he was forced to leave the network in the intermediate period. While hosting UBA’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, Eric admits to Bradley that he has been offered the evening show. Meanwhile, Cory travels to Maine to convince Alex to return to the Morning Show.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 1 Ending: Does Alex Return to The Morning Show?

Yes, Alex decides to return to the Morning Show. Although it is not explicitly depicted at the end of the first episode of season 2, there are enough hints to suggest that she will. After learning that her daughter will be busy with her friends, Alex decides to spend New Year’s Eve at a party at her neighbor’s home. There, she meets a tarot card reader. Amidst all the card reader’s mistakes, she correctly deduces that Alex has been carrying around an immense sense of guilt.

Meanwhile, Cory convinces Stella not to hire Eric’s replacement for the Morning Show yet, still hoping that Alex will call and give a positive answer. He leaves a voicemail on her phone, telling her that her best work is still ahead of her. After hearing the message, an emotional Alex calls him. The conversation goes well, and when it’s over, Cory is certain that Alex will be coming back.

What Happens with Hannah’s Family? Why Is Cory Upset?

When Cory feels that he should celebrate after receiving all but confirmation from Alex, he learns that Hannah’s family has sued the network. Hannah’s death in a drug overdose rocked the network and led to Alex and Bradley’s well-known confession on television. But since then, things have started going back to how they used to be, implying that nothing has changed. Several of the other male anchors have been sacked for their inappropriate behavior.

Due to Stella and Cory’s active involvement, the team has become much more diverse, but that hasn’t stopped ratings from plummeting. When Cory thinks he has potentially solved the viewership issue by bringing back the old star, he learns about the lawsuit and realizes that the dark days are still ahead of them. Furthermore, his relationship with Bradley has soured, particularly because Bradley feels that Cory has stopped supporting her. This has made Cory even more upset.

