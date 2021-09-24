The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the second episode of the second season of ‘The Morning Show,’ Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), who is still angry at Cory (Billy Crudup) for not telling her about Eric (Hasan Minhaj) getting the evening job, learns from him that Alex (Jennifer Aniston) will become her co-host again. Furious with the network, Bradley stops going to work. Mitch (Steve Carell) hides in his villa in Italy. At Alex’s future office on the executive floor, Cory and Stella (Greta Lee) have an impromptu meeting with Alex and her new representative Doug (Will Arnett). Later, the crew of the Morning Show has dinner with Cory and Stella at Cory’s hotel room, with disagreement and resentment quickly becoming apparent. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Morning Show’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

Titled ‘It’s Like The Flu,’ the episode makes it clear that the dynamics between Alex and Bradley will be fundamentally different this season than the previous one. While visiting the UBA building, Alex ends up in her old dressing room, which now belongs to Eric. When the latter tells her that maintaining a friendship with Bradley can be exhausting, she shouts at him. Ironically, she later says the same thing to Bradley during their argument.

Cory tells the network lawyers to settle with Hannah’s family. In Italy, Mitch gets called out by an American young woman, but a journalist named Paola (Valeria Golino) defends him. She later convinces Mitch to allocate her some time, so she can “pick his brain” on something. In America, Bradley calls Chip to inform him about Alex’s return.

Cybil Richards (Holland Taylor) tells Cory to fire Bradley after she misses three weeks of work. Bradley seems to unconsciously save her job when she attends the dinner, which turns out to be quite a disaster. It becomes apparent to Alex that Daniel is still resentful toward her for what she inadvertently did to him by teaming up with Bradley against Fred (Tom Irwin). In the final scenes of the episode, Daniel goes to Wuhan, China, to investigate the reports of a deadly virus in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bradley and Eric host one of their final shows together. Fred comes to see Mitch. And Alex shows up at one of her friends’ doorsteps.

The Morning Show Season 2 Episode 2 Ending: Do Hannah’s Parents Settle with the UBA Network?

No, Hannah’s parents don’t settle with UBA. They ask for an exorbitant amount of money, knowing that the network will reject the demand. Their lawyer tells the network’s lawyers that they want $190.2 million, the same amount they paid to Fred to make him go away. Clearly, Hannah’s family and their lawyer are trying to send a message to UBA with this lawsuit. It will most likely get messy in the weeks to come, especially after Maggie Brener’s (Marcia Gay Harden) publishes her book about the network.

UBA has no problem paying that much money to a disgraced executive, the man responsible for creating the toxic culture in which predators like Mitch flourished. In contrast, the network and its lawyers initially wanted to take the legal battle against Hannah’s parents to court until Cory intervened. However, as it turns out, they don’t want to settle and bring about a reckoning for the UBA.

What Offer Does Alex Make to Chip? Does He Accept?

During her argument with Bradley, the other woman reminds Alex that she has never reached out to Chip since he was fired from the job, making Alex feel genuinely remorseful. The following day, she arrives at Chip’s doorsteps and asks him to return to UBA and be her producer. While Chip is still active in the industry, his current job isn’t nearly as eventful and demanding as the previous one. The lack of these things has proven to be good for Chip. He looks content, if not happy. And he is in a relationship with a wonderful woman.

Despite this, he ultimately accepts Alex’s proposal. He has missed everything about his old job — from obscene hours to insulting executives to stress. And most of all, he has missed Alex. If and when Alex gets that primetime slot, Chip will most likely be her producer. If there weren’t any history between them, this would still have been an impossible offer to refuse.

Read More: Where Is the Morning Show Filmed?