The filming of Vanessa Kirby-starrer ‘The Night Always Comes’ will start in Portland, Oregon, in May 2024. Benjamin Caron is directing the movie with a screenplay written by Sarah Conradt, based on Willy Vlautin’s 2021 novel of the same name.

The plot revolves around Lynette, who is saddled with bad credit and multiple jobs. She has been diligently working to buy the house where she lives with her mother and brother Kenny. While she has enough for the down payment, she needs her mother to cover the rest of the asking price. But a week before they’re set to sign the loan papers, her mother gets cold feet and reneges on her promise, pushing Lynette to her limits to find the money they need.

As the narrative progresses, Lynette faces greedy rich men and ambitious hustlers for help. As her desperation builds and her pleas for help go unanswered, Lynette makes a dangerous choice that sets her on a precarious, frenzied spiral. While trying to save her family’s future, she is plunged into the darkness of her past, and forced to confront the reality of her life.

The noir-ish drama film adds to the contentious discourse of the cost of living crisis, taking a skeptical look at the American Dream, opportunism, and the impact of trickle-down greed. The narrative will resonate with the residents of Portland and anyone who faces a similar predicament of affording a house in an inflated real estate market.

Kirby recently completed the shooting of Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two,’ in which she reprises her original character, the White Widow. The award-winning English actress has made a name for herself with performances as Josephine Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ and Princess Margaret in Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’ She is also set to star as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated ‘The Fantastic Four’ reboot, which will begin shooting in August 2024.

Kirby previously worked with Caron in ‘The Crown.’ The filmmaker is known for Apple’s ‘Sharper,’ the ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Andor,’ and Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock.’ The previous credits of Conradt, the screenwriter, include ‘50 States of Fright,’ ‘Mothers’ Instinct,’ and ‘Here After.’

H2L Media Group, Aluna Entertainment, and Square Eyed Pictures are producing the film. The H2L Media Group is a Los Angeles-based movie production company that has funded renowned films such as ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ‘The Patriot,’ Tom Cruise’s ‘Jack Reacher,’ and Angelina Jolie’s ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.’ The company’s recent productions include ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Blood,’ ‘The Novice,’ and ‘The Stranded.’

While ‘The Night Always Comes’ raises questions concerning soaring prices of homes due to gentrification in Portland, it is interesting to note that the city has hosted the filming of several prominent movies that detail its characters leaving civilization for the wilderness. These include ‘Wild,’ ‘Captain Fantastic,’ and ‘Into the Wild.’ Other productions like ‘Portlandia,’ ‘Little Wing,’ and ‘My Own Private Idaho’ explore life in the city with drama and humor.

