Prime Video’s ‘Criminal’ Begins Filming in Oregon in May

Prime Video’s crime drama series ‘Criminal’ is set to commence shooting in Oregon in May. The series is based on Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ multi-Eisner Award-winning comic book series of the same name. Brubaker and crime fiction author Jordan Harper serve as showrunners. The series is described as “an interlocking universe of crime stories” with an “interweaving saga of several generations of families tied together by the crimes and murders of the past,” as per an interview given by Brubaker.

Brubaker and Phillips have over 20 years of experience creating many bestselling crime comics, such as ‘The Fade Out,’ ‘Kill or Be Killed,’ ‘Reckless,’ ‘Fatale,’ and ‘Pulp.’ Several of their graphic novels have been extensively translated across languages. Brubaker has also individually written key arcs for ‘Batman,’ ‘Catwoman,’ and ‘Captain America’ and is credited with creating the arc of the Winter Soldier. He served as a supervising producer of ‘Westworld’ as well.

Brubaker also co-created the first streaming series to ever debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Amazon’s ‘Too Old to Die Young.’ Co-showrunner Harper, whose works include the award-winning novels ‘She Rides Shotgun’ and ‘Everybody Knows: The Novel,’ previously served as a producer and writer for ‘Hightown,’ Fox’s ‘Gotham,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’

“Sean and I have been building this world in our books for over a decade, and now to be able to bring it to life for Amazon is just incredible. And to have Amazon support the project the way they have, and show so much faith in my and Jordan’s vision for the show is even more incredible,” Brubaker shared in a statement. Both Brubaker and Harper serve as executive producers of the series along with Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, Philipp A. Barnett, Matt King, and Legendary Television while Amazon MGM Studios serves as the producer.

Oregon, the series’ primary filming location, has previously served as the backdrop for several other notable projects, including Prime Video’s ‘Somebody I Used to Know,’ ‘Knock at the Cabin,’ Adam Driver’s ‘65,’ and Netflix’s ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to name a few.

Read More: Psychological Thriller Series ‘Little Disasters’ in the Works at Paramount+