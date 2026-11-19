Peacock has renewed its mockumentary sitcom ‘The Paper’ for its third season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Season 3 is in active development, and filming dates have yet to be announced. Creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman will be back as showrunners. More details are awaited.

The Season 2 finale (Episode 10), titled ‘The NS Board,’ showcases the personal growth of the characters in addition to workplace drama. Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth Teller, works on a major investigative story regarding the mysterious death of a waiter named Desmond Sandoval and the powerful local Glass Club, where the latter served. Advertising sales representative Detrick Moore is also working on it. The truth revealed is that Desmond wasn’t killed but fell from the roof while chasing a napkin that was blown off his tray by a gust of wind.

Managing Editor Esmeralda Grand investigates a personal case, infiltrating her son Matteo’s school disguised as a teenage boy to uncover the prejudice at his school. The subject is exposing prejudice but is unfortunately let go by the end of the day, being told that “he” is a better fit for college.

Mare Pritti, the paper’s compositor, takes a maternity leave stint at the Cincinnati Chronicle and is forced to reconsider her future prospects after being offered a six-month lease to stay on. She has to choose between returning to Toledo Truth Teller and working at Cincinnati Chronicle, a bigger agency. Meanwhile, there is also her strained relationship with Ned, thanks to his secrecy regarding their relationship. Whether she leaves for the Cincinnati Chronicle will be revealed in Season 3.

Considering the way things are by the end of Season 2, cast members returning for Season 3 include Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson, Chelsea Frei as Mare Pritti, Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda Grand, and Melvin Gregg as Detrick Moore. We can also expect Ramona Young as department staffer Nicole, Gbemisola Ikumelo as accountant Adelola, Eric Rahill as part-time reporter Travis, Lisa Gilroy as human resources representative Lisa, Oscar Nunez as Enervate office head accountant Oscar Martinez, Alex Edelman as Adam, an accountant working under Martinez, Tim Key as Enervate’s corporate strategist Ken Davies, Duane Shepard Sr. as longtime Toledo Truth Teller journalist Barry, and Allan Havey as CEO of Enervate, Marv Putnam, and Nancy Lenehan as Marv’s sister-in-law Ann.

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