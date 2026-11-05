‘Sicario 3’ Starts Filming in Mexico City in April 2027

‘Sicario 3,’ which has been in the pipeline for a long time at Thunder Road Pictures, is all set to get into production. Principal photography will take place in Mexico City starting in April 2027. Padraic McKinley will direct, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Steven Knight. Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Emily Blunt will be back in their respective roles as Alejandro Gillick, Matt Graver, and Kate Macer.

While the plot is under wraps, the second film, titled ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ shows cartels trafficking terrorists across the US border. With a drug war ongoing, federal agent Matt Graver calls on the mysterious Alejandro, whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter (Isabela Merced) to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate comes between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for. It remains to be seen whether the third installment picks up after the events of the second movie or presents a new story altogether, especially since Blunt is back after not appearing in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado.’

Benicio del Toro was last seen as Sensei Sergio St. Carlos in Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic action thriller movie ‘One Battle After Another,’ co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Chase Infiniti, and Teyana Taylor. We will also see the Oscar-winning actor in Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series ‘Protective Custody,’ with filming underway in New York City. The show also stars Ben Stiller and Amy Sedaris.

Josh Brolin recently featured in Brian Duffield’s survival thriller ‘Whalefall’ and Ridley Scott’s post-apocalyptic thriller ‘The Dog Stars.’ We will next see him return as Gurney Halleck, a mentor of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three,’ the final addition to the trilogy. He has also been cast alongside Jeremy Renner in Orlando von Einsiedel’s true-story-based thriller ‘A Speck in the Sea,’ about a fisherman (Brolin) who goes overboard in the Atlantic Ocean and must survive in open waters, while his friend (Renner), who was asleep when the accident happened, triggers a multi-state rescue operation. Brolin will play Montauk fisherman John Aldridge, while Renner will portray John’s best friend Anthony Sosinski.

Emily Blunt played Kansas City TV meteorologist Margaret Fairchild in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi epic ‘Disclosure Day’. She also reprised her role as Emily Charlton in David Frankel’s ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’ Up next for her is ‘A Quiet Place Part III,’ which has wrapped filming and will hit theaters on July 30, 2027. Cillian Murphy, Jason Clarke, Noah Jupe, Katy O’Brian, and Jack O’Connell will also be seen.

Padraic McKinley made his feature directorial debut with ‘The Weight,’ a crime drama starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe, which was released this September. He also directed episodes of the sci-fi show ‘Debris’ and ‘Kingdom,’ featuring Frank Grillo. ‘Sicario 3’ is his second directorial feature.

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