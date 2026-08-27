Where Was The Dog Stars Filmed?

Adapted from the eponymous 2012 novel by Peter Heller, ‘The Dog Stars’ is a post-apocalyptic action–adventure movie in the aftermath of a deadly virus that wipes out nearly all of humanity on Earth, leaving only a few survivors. Living in a remote Colorado airplane hangar, a former civilian pilot named Hig, his dog, and a former military survivalist named Bangley fight off attacks from roaming scavengers called Reapers. Having lost his wife to the pandemic, Hig flies off to a distant land in his 1956 Cessna every now and then to relive his memories of her and fish.

During one of his short flights, he receives a strange radio transmission indicating that a better life exists a bit farther away. Hig and Bangley embark on a mission to find the origin of the transmission, in hopes of finding other survivors amidst the post-apocalyptic commotion. Directed by Ridley Scott, the survival movie features a talented ensemble cast comprising Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce. The enthralling tale of survival unfolds in a post-apocalyptic Colorado, with its ruined state reflecting the devastating consequences of the deadly flu.

The Dog Stars Filming Locations

‘The Dog Stars’ was filmed primarily in Italy, specifically in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Abruzzo, Friuli, and a few areas in Veneto. Minor portions were also reportedly shot in Buckinghamshire, England. According to reports, principal photography for the Ridley Scott directorial got underway in early April 2025 and continued for nearly three months before wrapping up in late June of the same year.

Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Dog Stars’ were lensed in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, a metropolitan area that centers on the city of Rome. The area of Casal Bernocchi, located in Municipio X, was transformed into a post-apocalyptic film set for the shooting of important exterior scenes. In addition, the residential area and business district of EUR also served as a prominent production location for the Josh Brolin starrer. The cast and crew members were spotted recording scenes around the Palazzo dei Congressi on Piazza John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Via Cristoforo Colombo, Viale dell’Arte, Viale della Civiltà del Lavoro, and Viale della Pittura. These areas were filled with wrecked helicopters, ruined buildings, wrecked cars, and abandoned buses.

The production team also utilized the amenities of Cinecittà Studios at Via Tuscolana, 1053, in Rome. The film studio is home to 22 modern sound stages, transformable outdoor sets, and one of the largest LED Volume Stages in Europe. Scenes that required a controlled environment were reportedly shot on one or two sound stages of Cinecittà. In late June 2025, Jacob Elordi and the rest of the cast and crew members also recorded key portions in and around Bosco Macchia Grande, located on the outskirts of Manziana.

Abruzzo, Italy

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to the Abruzzo region in southern Italy. In May 2025, important scenes were particularly shot in and around the city and comune of Avezzano in the province of L’Aquila, including near Via Pertini and Viale Newton. The comune and town of Luco dei Marsi in L’Aquila also features in ‘The Dog Stars.’ The scenes depicting the airplane hangar where Hig and Bangley live in their homestead were shot at the L’Aquila–Preturo Airport at Via Carlo d’Angiò, 23, which serves the province of L’Aquila. Moreover, the Sirente-Velino Regional Park in L’Aquila provided the mountainous terrain surrounding the hangar as multiple scenes were shot in and around the Val d’Àrano, Secinaro, and Ovindoli.

Other Locations in Italy

In order to depict the post-apocalyptic setting, the production team of ‘The Dog Stars’ also set up camp in other locations across Italy, including the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. They took over the streets of the comune of Bordano and Lake Bordano, which is a couple of kilometers away from Bordano. The Val del Bech, located between Fregona and Caneva, also hosted the production of the survival movie. Between May 12 and May 16, the cast and crew were reportedly spotted on the Cansiglio plateau in the Alpine foothills, as certain areas of the forest were closed for filming. Besides the Cansiglio forest, they also taped pivotal exterior sequences in Polcenigo, Le Rotte, Vallorch, La Genzianella, and the Cimbrian villages.

Buckinghamshire, England

Additional portions for ‘The Dog Stars’ were also reportedly lensed in the ceremonial county of Buckinghamshire. In order to shoot certain scenes that required a controlled environment, the filming unit also set up camp at Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road in the village of Iver Heath. From what we can tell, they mainly used the Sean Connery Stage, an 18,160-square-foot soundstage. The world-famous film studio comprises 30 sound stages, three exterior backlots, an underwater stage, a production office, workshop space and various amenities, making it a popular production location for many filmmakers.

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