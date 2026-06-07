Where Was Disclosure Day Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Steven Spielberg at the helm, ‘Disclosure Day’ stars Josh O’Connor as a cybersecurity expert named Daniel Kellner, who withholds government secrets about extraterrestrial life. The fate of humanity is threatened when Emily Blunt‘s Margaret Fairchild, a Kansas City meteorologist, begins acting strangely and speaking in clicks during the live weather forecast. When the broadcast is viewed by Daniel, he claims he understands what Margaret was uttering.

That’s when Daniel decides to blow the whistle and disclose the truth about the extraordinary event to the entire world. However, he faces various challenges along the way as the government targets him and tries to hinder his mission. Besides Blunt and O’Connor, the science fiction thriller drama movie also features other big names in the industry, including Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo. The larger-than-life setting is made possible by the inclusion of different kinds of locations, such as Margaret’s news station, Daniel’s residence, and the government headquarters.

Disclosure Day Filming Locations

Production on ‘Disclosure Day’ took place across New Jersey, New York State, and Georgia, particularly in Morris County, Cape May County, Middlesex County, Jersey City, Greene County, New York City, Long Island, Westchester County, and Atlanta. Principal photography for the Steven Spielberg directorial got underway in February 2025 under the code name ‘Non-View’ and working title ‘The Dish.’ After about three months of intense shooting, it concluded in May of the same year. According to reports, Emily Blunt, who portrays Margaret Fairchild, recorded a four-minute take of her alien speaking sequence without using AI post-processing techniques.

Morris County, New Jersey

A significant portion of ‘Disclosure Day’ was reportedly lensed across Morris County, including in the township of Montville. In late February 2025, the filming unit was spotted at the Exxon gas station located at the corner of Route 202 and Main Road. The police reportedly stopped traffic in the area for about three hours after sundown while a few night scenes were taped on location. A high-octane car chase sequence was shot in the open fields of Fosterfields Living Historical Farm at 73 Kahdena Road in Morristown, which is the county seat of Morris County. The open-air museum/farm allows visitors to experience farm life in person by helping with farm tasks, such as corn cracking, collecting eggs, and butter churning. The 1854 Gothic Revival family home, the Willows, also seemingly appears in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Cape May County, New Jersey

The sci-fi thriller also utilized the locales of Cape May County to fill the visual canvas of the enthralling narrative. Josh O’Connor and the rest of the cast and crew members took over the Cape May Seashore Lines railroad in March 2025 to record various exterior portions. The borough of Woodbine and the census-designated place of Tuckahoe also served as a couple of key shooting destinations.

Other Locations in New Jersey

Additional portions for ‘Disclosure Day’ were also filmed in other areas across the state of New Jersey. For instance, reports suggest that Middlesex County hosted the production of numerous scenes. Furthermore, the production team took over the McGinley Square neighborhood of Jersey City and turned it into a film set. Multiple businesses and storefronts in the area were altered as per the production’s requirements.

Greene County, New York

In Greene County, the filming unit of ‘Disclosure Day’ set up camp in the Catskill Mountains area, including the town of Catskill. Many local extras were hired to populate public spaces like hotels, diners, and roadside areas, as pivotal sequences were shot in the quaint town. Moreover, the hamlet of Haines Falls, situated in the Town of Hunter, served as a production location for the Emily Blunt starrer.

Other Locations in New York

For the purpose of shooting, Spielberg and the rest of the cast and crew members also traveled to other locations in New York State, such as New York City and Long Island. Located in Suffolk County, the town of Huntington features in quite a few scenes of ‘Disclosure Day.’ In addition, the county seat of Westchester County — White Plains — also hosted the production of the thriller movie.

Atlanta, Georgia

A minor chunk of ‘Disclosure Day’ was also recorded in the capital of Georgia — Atlanta. In the establishing shots, you might spot a few popular landmarks and buildings, such as the Georgia State Capitol, Bank of America Plaza, Truist Plaza, 1072 West Peachtree Street, and Georgia Pacific Tower. Other notable projects that feature Atlanta include ‘Bugonia,’ ‘Passengers,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘The Electric State,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Gifted,’ ‘Agatha All Along,’ and ‘Stranger Things.’

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