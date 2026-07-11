The Paradise Murders Ending Explained: Who is the Killer?

Helmed by Richard Switzer, Lifetime’s ‘The Paradise Murders’ tells the story of Jake and Emma, a perfect couple, who decide to celebrate their anniversary at Crescendo, a beachfront hotel Emma used to love as a child. Away from the stress and exhaustion of work and everyday life, the couple reignites their passion and makes new friends in the form of fellow tourists Sarah and Tom. Right after a blissful couple of days, however, Sarah is found dead by the hotel’s pool. What is particularly striking for Emma and Jake is the fact that Sarah expressed doubts about her partner the night before, but as this mystery thriller movie proceeds, it becomes apparent that there are entire layers and dimensions to this whodunit that Emma must process before coming to a conclusion. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Paradise Murders Plot Synopsis

‘The Paradise Murders’ begins at the anniversary of lovebirds Jake and Emma, who have lately been too swamped with work to give each other the attention they need. However, Jake has a way of solving that problem, and it is with a week-long vacation to the hotel that used to be Emma’s favorite as a kid. Even decades later, nothing seems to have changed about the luxurious Crescendo hotel and its sun-kissed vistas, and Emma seems to be having the time of her life. On the first day, she and Jake befriend their next-door hotel neighbors, Isla and Jarrod, as well as another couple, Sarah and Tom. Later that night, Emma meets an attendant named Lee, who works at the restaurant she loved as a kid, and he gives her advice about the offbeat places of this town that only locals know about.

Though Emma and Jake believe that they have hit it off with Sarah and Tom, the next day, Sarah meets them alone and visibly agitated, having been in a fight with her partner. Later, at around 3 in the morning, Emma wakes up to find Jake missing, though he reappears soon enough and claims to have just gone out for some fresh air. The next morning, however, Emma wakes up to screams and discovers Sarah’s dead body by the poolside. The police’s verdict is that she drowned to her death after her foot got stuck in the drains, but that does little to dispel Emma’s suspicions. What’s more interesting is that Jake lies to the police about never leaving his bed, despite the timeline of his exit syncing up with Sarah’s estimated time of death.

The plot thickens when Emma walks into her room and finds a masked stalker, who manages to escape before his identity can be revealed. Though the police don’t think that the two cases are connected, Emma is surprised by Vera, a room attendant who hands her a slip from what appears to be Sarah’s missing diary. In it, Emma finds a note warning to be suspicious of everyone, which coincides with another slip from the diary that is somehow in Jarrod’s possession. Before she can connect the dots any further, she finds another piece of paper in Tom’s room, only to learn that he was killed the night before, and that the police are still looking for his killer.

Soon thereafter, Vera is also found dead, and Jarrod is revealed to be the stalker in Emma’s room, who has been looking for Sarah’s diary this entire time. Though he attacks Emma, she manages to trick him and escape, but not before another hooded figure knocks out Jarrod. Safe at last, Emma begins thinking about all of these threads, and in her mind, the person at the center of it all turns out to be her own husband, Jake. Just when she becomes convinced that he’s the murderer, the truth unfolds right in front of her eyes.

The Paradise Murders: Who is the Killer? Why is He After Emma?

At the end of ‘The Paradise Murders,’ the killer is revealed to be Lee Adams, the attendant at Miranda’s, who has been secretly obsessed with Emma this entire time. As it turns out, this trip isn’t their first meeting, as Lee is the son of Gabriella, the deceased room attendant that Emma was fond of. She and Lee used to be childhood friends during her summer vacations spent at the Crescendo, but over the years, those memories faded from Emma’s mind. Lee, however, never quite got over the crush he developed in that brief time, and when Emma miraculously returned more than a decade later, he interpreted that to be a sign from fate itself. It is Lee who has been sending special meals and secret messages to her room. More unnervingly, Lee is the one who killed Sarah, Tom, and ultimately Vera.

When Lee corners Emma down in her hotel room, he initially tries to frame the scene as a dinner date leading up to his profession of love. In reality, though, it is actually a confession of his crimes and the motives behind them. While all the murders can be traced back to Lee’s twisted love for Emma, the real reason is a lot more complicated. Deep down, he has always fostered a strong hatred for the elite and how they see people like him or his mother as less than human. Having spent his entire life in and around the hotel, Lee has seen many arrogant, indulgent, and alienating people come and go, but he remembers Emma as the only person to ever care about him as a person. While she acted out of the goodness of her heart, Lee believed that it was because she was into him, and that belief sprouted roots over the years.

Lee’s limited finances also meant that he was never able to leave his hometown, and that added to his frustrations. With Emma returning for a trip, however, all of these feelings are reignited in his heart, and he begins to slowly integrate himself back into her life. The moment she discusses her suspicions about Jake with him is when he becomes convinced that she trusts him as a lover, and thus begins his long-winded plan to take everyone else out of the equation. It is likely that he thinks of Isla and Jarrod’s plan as killing two birds with one stone, but as fate would have it, Sarah catches him lurking around at the hotel. Determined to keep his presence a secret, he drowns her to death, before killing Tom, and later Vera, to make sure that no one is able to connect the dots. However, in their climactic encounter, Emma manages to knock him out just in time for the police to take over the scene, bringing the spree to an end.

Were Jake and Sarah Having an Affair? Why Were They Together?

While Emma is initially led to believe that her husband, Jake, killed Sarah to cover up their affair, Lee’s confession flips the script upside down. However, it still doesn’t explain why Jake and Sarah met by the pool mere moments before her death, and why he then lied to Emma about it. Not long after Lee is arrested, Jake rushes back from the precinct to join Emma and reveal everything he’s been hiding so far. In reality, Sarah was actually a part of Isla and Jarrod’s conning crew and was tasked with seducing Jake long enough for Isla to get the pictures she needed. It is likely that her relationship with Tom was only meant to serve as a cover to lower Emma and Jake’s guard down, but at a critical moment, Sarah changed her mind about the con, completely disrupting the flow of events.

On the night of her murder, Sarah didn’t meet with Jake in order to seduce him, but rather, to warn him about the con. This interaction was clicked by Isla and Jarrod anyway, with Lee watching from a distance, not long before he ultimately killed Sarah. After her body was discovered, the photographs took on a completely new meaning, as now they could serve as proof of Jake being at the crime scene right around the time that Sarah was murdered. Fearful of the consequences, Jake decided to keep this a secret from Emma, which is how things ended up getting out of hand. This exchange retroactively explains the sudden shift in Sarah’s mood on day 2 and why Jake began to act suspiciously right after the murder took place.

Though Emma’s trust in Jake is shaken and tested throughout the movie, by the end, she realizes that Jake never had any ill intentions. The paranoia is in large part fueled by Lee’s desperate attempt to distance Emma from everyone she has come to love and trust, such that the only person left to depend on is him. By the end, however, Emma refuses to give in to any of the predestined paths and cracks the mystery all by herself, eventually reuniting with Jake. A flashforward to eleven months later reveals that the two are still going strong, but have also learned to stay at home to celebrate their anniversaries. On TV, we learn that Lee has been convicted of the serial killings and is on his way to prison for good.

Are Isla and Jarrod Arrested? Who were They After?

Lee Adams is not the only antagonist of ‘The Paradise Murders,’ as Emma’s hotel neighbors, Isla and Jarrod, also have a major role in turning her life into a waking nightmare. In reality, the duo is far from the picture-perfect couple they pretend to be, and is actually a master con artists who specialize in targeting guests at hotels. While we don’t know how long Sarah has been working with them, their modus operandi seems mostly set in stone. After the partners are seduced or placed in compromising situations, Isla and Jarrod click pictures and then use them to blackmail the person into giving them money. This time, their target turns out to be Jake, and though Sarah tries to warn him about this, her death still leaves Isla and Jarrdo with plenty of options.

The scene where Emma’s joint account with Jake is suddenly emptied out can now be explained as him giving away all that money to keep the pictures away from Emma, or worse, the police. However, after Emma finds the money gone, and the bank is brought into the discussion, that transaction is soon reversed, bringing the situation back to square one. The scene where Emma catches Jake in a conversation with Isla is likely when they are sorting out the exchange of money. However, there is one more thing they need to worry about. There is a chance that Sarah, before quitting the con and getting killed, wrote down the details of their crimes in her diary, if only as a warning for Emma. It is in pursuit of the diary that they cross paths with Emma, and are ultimately caught red-handed by the police, settling the complete mystery for good.

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