The Perfect Couple: Who is Broderick Graham? Why is He Calling Greer?

In Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Couple,’ the facade of perfection starts to fall apart when a wedding venue turns into a crime scene, and the festivities give way to a murder investigation. The focus is on the Winbury family, especially its matriarch, Greer Winbury, who likes to keep things under her control as much as possible. However, when a friend of her prospective daughter-in-law is killed a day before the wedding at their house, Summerland, every secret of the Winbury family is brought to the surface, which includes some startling revelations about Greer and her past, starting with her connection to a mysterious caller named Broderick Graham. SPOILERS AHEAD

Broderick Has a Close Connection to Greer

A lot of problems in ‘The Perfect Couple’ stem from infidelity. The characters cheat on their partners, which paves the way for sinister things like murder. With almost everyone in the Winbury family cheating in their relationships, it becomes easy to imagine that the man incessantly calling Greer is one of her lovers. Despite his repeated attempts to contact her, she doesn’t pick up his calls, forcing him to call her on the house’s private landline, which raises further suspicions about their connection.

All these calls lead the cops to suspect that Greer is hiding something and that this Broderick person has some connection to the murder. However, when they are both brought into the interrogation room, it turns out that everyone, including the cops, has made some very misplaced assumptions about Broderick and Greer’s relationship. It turns out that they are not lovers. In fact, Broderick is Greer’s brother, from whom she likes to maintain a distance because he has a habit of falling into trouble and running to her for help.

Looking into Broderick’s background, the cops discover that he has a criminal past and ties to the Turkish mafia. They also notice the payment of $300,000 to Broderick, who had been hiding at the Sand Dollar, via Shooter Dival. This makes them think that he is a hitman that Greer hired to have Merritt killed for having an affair with Tag and to push suspicion away from her, she made Shooter pay for it. But this is before they discover that Broderick and Greer are siblings. It turns out that the 300k was a loan that Greer took from Shooter to bail out Broderick, who was in debt with the mafia due to his gambling addiction.

This was just another instance where she had to pull him out of a dangerous situation, and this is why she decided to keep him at arm’s length for so long. His repeated calls to her suggest that he has come back with more trouble and is looking to her for help. However, she has had enough of him by now, so she completely ignores him, even when he crashes her book launch. Another reason that Greer refuses to pick up Broderick’s calls is that she already has a lot on her plate, with the murder, the book launch, the canceled wedding, and her strenuous marriage with Tag. She doesn’t have the capacity to deal with Broderick’s problems, so completely ignoring his existence is the best she can do at the moment.

Broderick’s Arrival Leads to a Shocking Revelation About Greer’s Past

Every person in the Winbury family has their secrets, but what makes the revelation about Broderick so shocking is that Greer kept his existence from everyone around her, including her children. Only Tag knew about him, but that’s simply because he knows everything there is to know about his wife. Their children, on the other hand, were kept in the dark about a lot of things, starting with Broderick. So, when their mother introduces him to the family, they are all shocked, but that’s just the beginning of the rest of the story.

The reason that Greer kept Broderick a secret from her children and the rest of the world is that she didn’t want anyone to know about the life she had left behind a very long time ago. To the world, she and Tag are the perfect couple, and to keep up this facade, an elaborate story about their first meeting and falling in love at first sight was concocted. The reality, however, is entirely different than what the world has been fed.

Greer reveals that before she met and married Tag, she used to be a high-end escort. She needed the money to make ends meet, and she would work from a bar, which is where she first met Tag, who paid to be with her for the first three times at least. Meanwhile, Broderick used to handle her clients and finances. After three dates, Tag fell in love with Greer, and following their marriage, Greer left that part of her past behind and did everything in her power to keep it buried. However, maintaining secrets, especially the ones piled on for about three decades, became increasingly difficult. Greer found herself exhausted with all the effort that went into controlling each aspect of her life, of keeping up the false image. In the end, things get so hectic that she decides to come out with the truth.

Read More: The Perfect Couple: Is the Netflix Show Inspired By a True Story?